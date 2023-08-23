Tesla’s Elon Musk Accuses Meta of Public Manipulation, Questions Algorithm Transparency

The rivalry between Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk and Meta’s founder Mark Zuckerberg appears to be an ongoing saga, showing no signs of conclusion. In recent developments, Musk reportedly asserted that Facebook (now known as Meta) is engaged in public manipulation, which he believes is the core reason behind the company’s reluctance to open source its algorithm.

Responding to Mark Zuckerberg’s statement that Meta utilizes independent fact-checkers, is open to diverse viewpoints, and does not meddle in electoral matters, Elon Musk took to his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his contrasting view. He posted, “Facebook is manipulating the public almost everywhere on Earth. That is why they won’t open-source their algorithm.”

Facebook is manipulating the public almost everywhere on Earth. That is why they won’t open source their algorithm. https://t.co/iO0PUO1joF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2023

Earlier this month, both moguls had surprisingly agreed to a humorous concept of settling their differences through a cage fight, although this proposition never came to fruition.

Mark Zuckerberg initially expressed disappointment at Elon Musk’s failure to confirm a date for their proposed confrontation, leading the Tesla CEO to brand Zuckerberg as an “escape artist” for reneging on the idea. Musk humorously tweeted, “I am whatever the opposite of an escape artist is.” The backstory here is that Zuckerberg had indicated his withdrawal from the fight in a post on Threads, citing a focus on more serious competition.

Zuckerberg explained, “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead,” underscoring his belief that Musk was never genuinely committed to a proper MMA fight.

Musk promptly retorted, characterizing Zuckerberg as a “chicken.”

According to sources, the discourse surrounding a potential MMA-style cage match originated from a series of exchanged messages between the two CEOs on Twitter. The initial spark occurred on June 20 when Musk responded to a tweet thread with, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.” This statement triggered the amusing exchange that unfolded.

In the broader context, this lighthearted feud mirrors the longstanding competition between their respective companies, Tesla and Meta (previously Facebook). Beyond their corporate endeavors, Musk and Zuckerberg’s interactions have drawn attention for their mix of rivalry and humor.

Musk’s recent assertion regarding Meta’s alleged manipulation of public opinion adds another layer to their ongoing clash. Their social media exchanges, combined with the fleeting prospect of a physical face-off, have captivated the attention of both their supporters and the general public, creating a blend of entertainment and speculation around their unique dynamic. The saga continues to evolve as these tech titans playfully spar in both the digital and real worlds.

Comments

comments