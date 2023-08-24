MSI laptop with Nvidia RTX 4070 Selling for Lowest Ever Price

Isn’t the NVIDIA RTX 4070 the most potent gaming GPU available today? Being the most potent GPU, it goes without saying that purchasing a PC or laptop with this GPU will put a serious dent in our wallets, but hey! This time, we’ve got you covered with something incredible that’s well worth checking out.

We’re talking about a brand-new MSI laptop here, and the price has been reduced by an astonishing $360, making it the lowest price it has ever been. And guess what? The GPU on this laptop is the same one we discussed in the introduction.

What then is holding you back? Let’s dive into this offer and save up some serious cash for your next major laptop upgrade.

MSI Laptop Powered with Nvidia RTX 4070 Now Selling for $360 Off

Thanks to its incredible graphic performance, the Nvidia RTX 4070 series of GPU elevates the gaming experience to a whole new level. In fact, it hasn’t been long since we first saw the 4070 lineup of GPU since it was only announced in April.

Following its release, other gaming laptop manufacturers began offering new models equipped with the GPU. The new MSI Katana 15, which debuted in June of this year, is part of this array of laptops.

Guess what else? The brand-new MSI Katana 15 is available for as little as $1,139 after a price reduction of $360 at Newegg. This is astounding given that it has the capacity to handle the newest games at High and Ultra High graphics settings. We currently have discounts on this brand-new laptop.

Now that you know the cost, let’s look at the features and specifications of this new MSI laptop.

Also Read: MSI Admits Data Breach in Wake of Ransomware Attack

MSI Laptop For Below $1200 – What Does It Feature?

You know the price of this new MSI Katana 15 already, let’s now have a look into the specification and feature side of this new gaming laptop.

This new gaming laptop comes with some amazing features and specifications out of the box you will get a new modern gaming laptop powered with an amazing and blazingly faster Intel H series processor which is the new Core i7-126650H where you get this laptop coming with amazing powers, thanks to its clocked frequency and efficiency which will be giving you an amazing combination of battery efficiency as well as power-packed performance too.

Also Read: MSI launches Creator, Prestige Studio Laptops launched in CES 2023

This powerful processor is also combined with an amazing and blazingly faster GPU by NVIDIA which is the new RTX 4070 GPU out of the box.

Besides the GPU and CPU, you also get a great combination of the RAM, Storage display, and many more stuff. Talking about the RAM side, this new gaming laptop comes with a faster 16GB DDR5 RAM which is again combined with another faster and efficient SSD Storage where you will be getting the latest 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD.

On the front side, you will be getting a widely spread display which has been spread across to a 15.6-inch screen and this new laptop features up to FHD resolution out of the box. Also, this new gaming laptop comes with the latest new 144Hz of faster refresh rate.

Moving on to the port side, this new gaming laptop comes with an amazing set of ports for this connectivity where you will be getting HDMI 2.1 and a single USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C and USB 3.2 Gen 1 USB Type-A, and at last, you also get a single USB 2.0 port too.

IF you are planning to buy this new gaming laptop, MSI Katana 15, then with the link mentioned belwo, you can buy this new MSI Katana 15 Laptop via Newegg.

Buy MSI Katana 15 via Newegg here

Comments

comments