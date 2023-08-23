SEC Imposes $1 Million Fine on Fintech Crypto Fund for Misleading Advertisement of 2,700% Returns on Titan Crypto

In a significant enforcement action, a New York-based fintech firm, Titan Global Capital Management, has been ordered to pay a $1 million fine by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The regulatory body has accused the company of engaging in misleading advertising practices related to its Titan Crypto investment strategy, which promised astonishingly high “annualized” returns of up to 2,700 percent. The claims were based on a hypothetical account and a brief three-week period during which no actual trading took place.

**Misleading Advertisement and Hypothetical Returns**

Titan Global Capital Management, operating exclusively through a mobile app, allegedly promoted its Titan Crypto investment strategy with alluring “annualized” returns of 2,700 percent. However, the SEC order revealed that these returns were derived from a purely hypothetical account, devoid of any actual trading activity. The extrapolation of these returns from a mere three-week period, spanning from August 10, 2021, to August 31, 2021, raised questions about the legitimacy of the claims. The hypothetical return during this short timeframe was a modest 21 percent, which was then projected to an annualized 2,700 percent return. The assumption underlying this projection was that Titan Crypto could consistently generate a 21 percent return every three weeks for an entire year.

**Misrepresentation of Hedge Clause**

One of the charges against Titan was its use of a hedge clause that conveyed a “false impression” to its retail clients. This clause seemingly indicated that clients had waived certain legal rights, when in fact, such rights were non-waivable under US state and federal law. The clause aimed to shield Titan from various losses and damages, including indirect, special, punitive, and consequential damages. The SEC argued that such clauses go against advisers’ fiduciary duty to provide accurate and transparent information to clients and can’t mislead them into giving up their legal rights.

**Violation of Investment Advisers Act**

The SEC invoked Section 206(2) of the Advisers Act, accusing Titan Global Capital Management of violating this new legislation enacted by the SEC. This legislation, introduced the previous year, aims to replace outdated rules with more principle-based provisions. The company’s misleading marketing practices, including making untrue statements about potential benefits without adequately addressing associated risks, were seen as breaches of this new regulatory framework.

**Regulatory Implications and Consequences**

The SEC’s actions against Titan serve as a warning to the broader investment advisory industry about the consequences of deceptive marketing practices. The agency stressed that Titan’s advertising and disclosures painted an inaccurate picture of the certainty of its investment strategies, misleading potential investors. Osman Nawaz, SEC Chief of Enforcement’s Complex Financial Instruments Unit, emphasized that these charges highlight the importance of transparent and balanced communication in the financial industry.

**Enforcement Measures and Compliance**

While Titan Global Capital Management cooperated with the SEC investigation and consented to the findings of the order, the agency highlighted concerning compliance practices within the company. The SEC revealed that Titan had applied client signatures to account documents submitted to third-party custodians without proper authorization. However, the firm has taken voluntary remedial actions to enhance its compliance programs since July 2022.

**Financial Consequences**

As part of the enforcement measures, Titan Global Capital Management is required to transfer slightly over $1 million into a “Fair Fund” account. The order also stipulated that the company agreed to a cease-and-desist order, a censure, and financial penalties totaling $192,454 in disgorgement, prejudgment interest, and an $850,000 civil penalty. The latter sum will be distributed to affected clients as compensation for the misleading practices.

**Conclusion**

The SEC’s imposition of a $1 million fine on Titan Global Capital Management underscores the importance of accurate and transparent communication in the financial industry. The case serves as a reminder to investment advisors to uphold their fiduciary duty and provide fair and balanced information to clients. This enforcement action also marks the first instance of the SEC applying new legislation introduced to enhance investor protection and establish more principle-based regulations in the field of investment advisory.

