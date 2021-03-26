Tesla’s Semi Truck Launch Confirmed Through PepsiCo

It was in 2017, Elon Musk gave a grand introduction to a game-changer product, Tesla’s electric truck. It wasn’t until last year when Elon talked about Tesla’s Semi Truck release.

Yet, even last year, the details were fuzzy. Recently, PepsiCo provided information about receiving 15 Tesla’s Semi by the end of the year.

Important for Pepsico

This move is important for PepsiCo, as they have far-end plans on converting their manufacturing sector into fully electric. Though the costs range from $150,000 to $180,000, the Tesla’s Semi is going to reduce the costs in much larger numbers.

The available information on the truck is that it can carry around 36 tons of load and that it is a class 8 truck. The milage will range from 300-500 Miles.

On the update, PepsiCo gave, ” To date, the equipment and infrastructure in place at the site includes nearly 60 tractors, box trucks, yard trucks or forklifts powered by electric, lithium-ion technologies or natural gas with renewable attributes, with the remaining 15 electric tractors expected to deploy later this year. Infrastructure to support the project incorporates an adjacent natural gas station with renewable attributes, as well as solar carports, battery storage, truck charging systems, and employee electric vehicle charging stations.”

Others are waiting too

Many other large companies ordered the trucks, however, Tesla hasn’t confirmed the deliveries with them yet. But, if Tesla were to start manufacturing, they will have to speed up to show they really care about making sustainable vehicles.

Not only PepsiCo, but other large companies are all in getting the details so they can prepare for a sustainable facility.

Unlike Tesla’s commercial cars, Tesla’s Semi Truck can be afforded by companies considering long-term benefits. Having quality trucks would ensure longevity and premium service. As a business, Tesla should work on delivering their trucks in bulk number as soon as possible.