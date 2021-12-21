Tesla’s smartphone is expected to be released soon

Experiences using Tesla smartphones have introduced Tesla was once again in the spotlight thanks to Elon Musk.

Musk has risen to the number two slot on the list of the World’s Wealthiest People, with the same firm, Tesla, whose electric vehicle has been the subject of much discussion online, as well as these other companies. Other ventures include SpaceX and Starlink, and the business is now planning to bring this type of smartphone to market, which no other smartphone manufacturer has done thus far.

When you hear the word “Tesla,” what comes to mind? An electric vehicle, and, of course, Elon Musk! Well, it’s possible that there’s more to it today. It’s feasible that you’ll see a Tesla smartphone on the market soon! We’ve already seen a lot of tech behemoths jump from one market to the next, and Tesla is certain to follow suit. Google, after all, is the most high-profile other tech company getting into the smartphone sector.

While Google is best known for its web services, it has just unveiled the JioPhone Next in partnership with India’s Reliance Industries, as well as its own smartphone model Pixel. Xiaomi originated as a web-based startup, but it is now recognised as a genuine smartphone manufacturer.

The expected introduction of the Tesla cellphone, speculated to be called Model Pi/P, has been in the news for months. Despite the fact that there are no official specifics about the Tesla smartphone, a lot of reports have surfaced on the internet. This shouldn’t be the main “different” offering from Tesla. Other interesting items include a cyber-truck, electric vehicles for children, a Tesla umbrella, and even a chrome steel whistle. So, when can we expect the Tesla smartphone to be released? That remains a mystery, but here’s what we do know thus far.

According to the leaks and rumours surrounding the Tesla smartphone, it is expected to release a gaming phone. It is expected to return with a sky-blue strip separating the larger blue at the backside from the navy blue colour half on the top, according to GizChina. The well-known Tesla logo, the ‘T,’ is expected to appear in the centre blue strip. It’s also expected to have a triple-rear digital camera arrangement on the back. Tesla’s smartphone, according to rumours, will contain a 108MP main digital camera, a 4K-level 6.5-inch display screen, a Snapdragon 898 engine, and 2TB of storage.

A cellphone with all of the above-mentioned cutting-edge technologies would almost certainly cost several thousand dollars. As more people utilise the technology, future generations may become more affordable, but we cannot expect the initial model to be accessible to the majority of people. According to LifeWire, the expected Tesla smartphone will cost between $800 and $1200.