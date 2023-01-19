Thailand issues new regulations on custody of crypto

Thailand SEC issues new regulations on custody of crypto. Companies that want to offer crypto custody services are needed to build a digital wallet management system. This new system will have the capacity to accommodate digital assets and have keys to ensure the safety of client assets. This is going to reduce the risk for crypto investors who rely on companies to hold their assets.
Thailand’s new regulations
The regulations issued by the SEC of Thailand went into effect on 16th January and spoke on how digital assets need to be managed by companies. That’s where the digital wallet management system comes in to ensure that client assets are safe.
The SEC stated that businesses must have a set of guidelines and procedures in place for managing digital wallets and keys, as well as a plan for communicating these policies and procedures to employees, overseeing their implementation, and ensuring compliance. They must also develop a plan for securely and safely designing, developing, and managing digital wallets and for creating, maintaining, and accessing related keys or information.
Additionally, the Thai SEC stated that crypto custody service providers must have a contingency plan in place in case of any event that could affect the management of digital wallets and keys, including outlining and testing procedures, assigning responsible individuals, and reporting the incident.
The need for customer protection in crypto
The need for customer protection in the crypto industry is crucial, as digital assets are vulnerable to hacking and theft. Customers need to trust that their assets are safe and secure when they are stored with a crypto custody service provider.
As a result, regulatory bodies like the SEC have put in place guidelines and regulations to ensure that crypto custody service providers have the necessary security measures in place to protect their client’s assets. This includes the implementation of policies and procedures for managing digital wallets and keys, as well as contingency plans in case of security breaches and regular security audits.
