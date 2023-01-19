Thailand issues new regulations on custody of crypto

Thailand SEC issues new regulations on custody of crypto. Companies that want to offer crypto custody services are needed to build a digital wallet management system. This new system will have the capacity to accommodate digital assets and have keys to ensure the safety of client assets. This is going to reduce the risk for crypto investors who rely on companies to hold their assets.

Thailand’s new regulations

The regulations issued by the SEC of Thailand went into effect on 16th January and spoke on how digital assets need to be managed by companies. That’s where the digital wallet management system comes in to ensure that client assets are safe.

The SEC stated that businesses must have a set of guidelines and procedures in place for managing digital wallets and keys, as well as a plan for communicating these policies and procedures to employees, overseeing their implementation, and ensuring compliance. They must also develop a plan for securely and safely designing, developing, and managing digital wallets and for creating, maintaining, and accessing related keys or information.

Additionally, the Thai SEC stated that crypto custody service providers must have a contingency plan in place in case of any event that could affect the management of digital wallets and keys, including outlining and testing procedures, assigning responsible individuals, and reporting the incident.

The SEC officials also required that crypto custody service providers conduct regular audits of system security and perform digital forensic investigations in the event of any security breaches that could have a significant impact on clients’ assets.

The need for customer protection in crypto