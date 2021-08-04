The Best Study Support Websites

The internet is a wondrous place, and you can do most things online nowadays. For example, you can take online classes and get support with your college assignments. However, countless websites claim to be the best, and it can be difficult to cut through the noise. Luckily for you, we can help you narrow down your search for study support. Below, we will outline our top picks.

Studypool

Studypool is a fantastic online resource that can hook you up with tutors for support on a range of subjects. It boasted that the Studypool is active 24/7 and that all tutors have gone through a verification process. So, whether you’re trying to nail the Pythagoras theorem or build a rocket, you can drop your questions in here and get the answers you need.

Quizlet

This tool is a fun way of breaking down your tough topics into manageable portions. Here, you can create your flash cards and turn them into a fun quizzical game. Say goodbye to tatty Post-it notes and scraps of paper, and hello to revision in your pocket.

EasyBib

No one likes referencing, but accurate citations can be the difference between grade boundaries; so you need to get it right. Luckily, EasyBib is here to save the day! All you have to do is scan the book’s barcode and they will take care of the rest. With this tool, you will save an awful lot of bibliography agony.

Trove

As you might have guessed, this is a treasure trove of databases all collated by the Australian libraries, archives, museums, and other bodies. If you have got research to get done, you’ll want to swing by. You can access Trove on your smartphone and get your nerd on, on the go.

Khan Academy

This nifty website has cemented itself as one of the oldest and best study support sites. They work as a non-profit and design short video lessons covering a plethora of topics – including maths, science, history, and many more. No matter what your age or skill level, they will have something for everyone! You can access Khan Academy resources for free through their website or via their mobile app. What’s more, you can access their material in thirty different languages straight from the off.

Self Control

This Mac-only app comes in at the extreme end of the spectrum, but is great for those people who need help with self-control. Basically, you set a preset timer that will lock you out of blacklisted websites. What’s great is that, no matter what you try, you can’t cancel the timer! Even removing the app won’t help you get around the block. Say goodbye to the procrastination station and hello to productivity.

Technology allows us to get help with our studies wherever we are and no matter what the subject. All you have to know is where to look. The good news is that now, thanks to us, you can get your study on and achieve your full potential!