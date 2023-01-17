The Big Apple is Here: Speculation Point to Apple Product Release

Apple intends to make a seasonal announcement today! So, is it a brand-new Mac or MacBook? Well, Apple just released this as a new update. If you’ve been wanting to make a new update for this year, we have something fresh for you right here.

Even though there hasn’t been much information made public about the imminent debut, we’ve got you covered with some fresh leaks about what we could see in the next year.

Will we get to see new MacBook Pro or Mac Mini models?

If we stick to Apple’s standard launch schedule, the new MacBook Pro and Mac Mini will be unveiled at the beginning of this year.

Two new MacBook Pro models—a 14-inch and a 16-inch model—are expected to be released, according to current reports. If you’ve been wondering what the next MacBook Pro may have. It is stated that the new MacBooks would have a similar design that was influenced by the earlier models.

On the performance side, there will be an improvement, as we will see a new M2-powered chipset as well as an M2 Max chipset. The M2 Max chipset will likely be included in the larger 16-inch model.

Talking more about these new MacBook laptops, here it’s been said that the new MacBooks will be getting exceptionally better improvements. And, if we talk about the display side, where it’s been said that there is a chance to see a faster refresh rate display which will be around 120Hz.

When it comes to the new Mac Mini, we can now declare that these Mini PCs will also receive fresh, major updates. The new M2 chipset, which represents a major improvement over the current M1 chipset, will be shown here once more.

What else do we know about the new Mac Mini model? As of now, it’s been said the new Mac Mini will be having enough capacity to power a bigger display, and also there will be an improvement on the GPUs as well as CPUs too.

What will be the pricing?

Although there hasn’t been any recent price information, we can assume that it will be replaced by the cost of Apple’s new devices to be on the safe side. As soon as the pricing is established, we will keep you informed.