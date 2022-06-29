The Boys Showrunner Wants To Team Up With Hideo Kojima To Make A Game

Showrunner Eric Kripke seemed happy and thrilled about working with Hideo Kojima to create a game that is explicitly focused on The Boys, while also saying that he is a big fan of theirs. The Boys showrunners seem delighted and excited to be working with Kojima on a game centered specifically around the boys from Amazon.

The boy’s showrunner and main cast want Kojima to adapt to The Boys rather than just continue on with their own projects, which is told by their openness toward Kojima’s design directions and philosophies. It is fascinating to see this kind of reaction from The Boys cast, which is backed up by Amazon, encouraging a Kojima-led The Boys title by The Show is leading actor, Antony Starr, who plays a sinister Homelander.

Death Strandings Hideo Kojima stopped working on the new video game because he felt it was too much like the boys and now The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke wants to make that happen. Hideo Kojima, the creator of beloved Metal Gear games, has revealed that he has put the sideline on one project following the success of Prime Videos The Boys.

Please come make a #TheBoys game. We can team up and conquer! Huge fan, btw. #TheBoysTV — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 26, 2022

Kojima took to Twitter and tweeted “THE BOYS,” which I quit after 3 episodes of season 1. I thought I’d watch the rest of the show. Actually, I watched a few episodes that were delivered at the time when I was about to start a project that I had been warming up for a long time”. The showrunner of the boys followed up with “Please come make a game. We can team up and conquer! Huge fan, btw”.

Hideo Kojima, famed director of Metal Gear Solid, Death Stranding, and Death Stranding Zone of the Enders, nearly made a similar-looking game as The Boys. Famed video game developer Hideo Kojima was put in a similar position when watching the Amazon Prime Video gruesome superhero show The Boys. The showrunners and the lead villains in the superhero parody Amazon series, The Boys were desperate for this to become a video game they wanted nothing less than the Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding, plans that Hideo Kojima had planned for this.

The Boys showrunner and fan of Kojima, Eric Kripke, responded with good intentions, asking the developers if they could team up to work on the video game adaptation. The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke said legendary game designer Hideo Kojima absolutely needs to do a game based on The Boys.