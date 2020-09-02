The cheapest 5g phone: Realme V3 5g launched

5g is the future of mobile networks. But, still, there are almost no 5g devices at affordable rates. For people to take advantage of 5g, they need to get their hands on 5g devices. But, the current scenario is that only upper midrange or flagship devices support the new network. Trying to change that, Realme has launched the cheapest 5g phone: Realme V3.

Specifications and price of Realme V3

The device comes with a 6.52 inch Hd+ IPS LCD with a notch on the top. It is powered by an octa-core chipset that is Mediatek Dimensity 720 which is a 7nm processor. The device also comes with 6/8gb LPDDR4x RAM variants to go with 64/128gb UFS 2.1 storage.

On the optics front Realme V3 sports a triple camera setup. The main primary camera is a 13mp shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2mp depth and macro shooter. The front camera is 8 mp and has an f/2.0 aperture. To keep everything running for a long time, the device has a massive 5000 mAh battery with 18 Watts charging.

All this is okay, but the main highlight of the phone is its 5g capabilities. Yes, the device supports 5g and comes at a very affordable price of $147, becoming the cheapest 5g phone till date.

My opinions on the device

If you live where 5g is already rolling out, then the Realme V3 makes sense. But, if you are from India or some other country where 5g will take at least two years to reach, then the sub-par specs of the device are nothing special. Nonetheless, if you are in the market looking for the cheapest 5g phone well you got it.

Does the Realme v3 seem to be a suitable device? Let us know your opinions on the same. If you found our content useful do let us know in the comments below and like and share with your friends.