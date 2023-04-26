The checklist when downloading an online betting app – 3 things to be aware of

Due to the numerous benefits of betting on the go, many gamblers are looking for applications that will live up to their expectations. However, downloading them is complicated, which is one of the big reasons some clients prefer mobile websites.

The good news is that some companies are better than most operators because if you take a look at the download bovada mobile app process, you will see that getting it on your device takes a few minutes. No wonder Bovada quickly established itself as the premiere sports betting/casino operator in many parts of the world.

As good as this app is, not everyone can access it. Therefore, clients often have to use iGaming operators whose apps are not as good as Bovada’s. They could experience many problems, so it’s time to go through some of them because this will help them overcome them faster.

1. You may need to use a VPN to see the app on Google Play and the App Store

For a gambling company to upload its application on the Android and iOS Play stores, it must follow strict regulations. Some companies do that, but others think it is too complicated. Therefore, instead of following the rules in their legislation, they prefer to upload their products on these 2 places but only make them available in some parts of the world. What this means is that gamblers who do not reside there should not have access to the app.

Fortunately, there are different tools that gamblers can use to access what they want. One of them is a VPN that will allow them to change their IP address and “trick” Google Play/App Store into thinking that the user resides in a particular country. Doing this will allow clients to download the app they want on their devices.

This technique might work in some cases, which is why some users will have to change specific location settings on their devices. Even though this takes a few extra minutes, completing the steps will allow iGaming fans to get the app they want.

2. Apps grow in size, so ensure you have enough storage space

Whether you like the app from Bovada or decide to use a separate iGaming operator’s product, one of the most important things you must take a look at is whether your device has enough storage space. One of the big mistakes people make is that they only make sure they will be able to download the app. Sadly, the “fun” doesn’t end there because all apps will eventually receive updates that will allow them to get extra features and options. Sadly, this comes at a cost – their size.

Some apps can be around 50 MBs, but after using them for a while, they can often reach over 1 GB. This number may not seem a lot to those with the latest smartphones, but gamblers using an older device have to check whether they can get it.



3. Your internet speed

While we are on the topic of downloading a gambling app on your device, storage space is just one of the things you must pay attention to. Unsurprisingly, your internet speed is also of utmost importance because it will allow you to download what you like much faster.

Many people are fine with using a slower internet connection to get the app they want, even if they must wait longer. However, once the process is over and they want to start gambling, it is advisable to use a fast connection because they may have a lot of problems.

Slower internet speeds reflect on everything, including bonuses, regular slots, and especially casino games with real dealers and live betting. The last two things occur in real-time, so people must have a stable internet connection.

Comments

comments