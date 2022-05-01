The Crypto.com Visa Cards will go into effect on June 1, 2022

The Crypto.com Visa Cards, which were introduced in November 2018, have grown to become the world’s most popular crypto-linked card program, with 40 nations currently providing them. To ensure long-term profitability, they are making several changes to the CRO Card rewards program that will take effect on June 1, 2022.

The Crypto.com Visa Cards to be effective from 1 June 2022

The Crypto.com Visa Cards have risen to become the world’s most popular crypto-linked card program, with 40 countries now offering them. The company is making various modifications to the CRO Card rewards program that will go into effect on June 1, 2022, in order to ensure long-term profitability.

Cardholders who staked before 1 May 2022 13:00 UTC and have an active 6-month stake will continue to earn CRO Card rewards on purchases until their 180-day stake expires. Following that, the revised tariffs will go into force. Cardholders who stake CRO after their 180-day lock period has expired will be rewarded with spending points on their card.

You can only get a certain number of CRO Card rewards per month when you use your Crypto.com Visa Card. For example, if you hold a Ruby Steel Card, your monthly CRO Card rewards will be capped at US$25. There is no monthly CRO Card rewards cap for Icy White, Frosted Rose Gold, or Obsidian cardholders.

CRO staking incentives will no longer be accessible to Jade Green, Royal Indigo, Frosted Rose Gold, Icy White, and Obsidian cardholders as of the Effective Date. Cardholders who staked before 1 May 2022 13:00 UTC and have an active 6-month stake will continue to earn CRO staking advantages until the end of their 180-day staking period.

Other Card benefits remain the same. Your favorite monthly subscription services, such as Spotify, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, will continue to be fully reimbursed. This will be taken from your CRO cap calculation on a monthly basis. Jade Green, Royal Indigo, and other higher-tier cardholders will continue to have unrestricted complimentary access to Airport LoungeKeyTM lounges.

It was a difficult decision to make these adjustments to the card program. We are devoted to exploring and forming new partnerships to provide better value and benefits to our cardholders, like our partnership with Dosh, a cash-back rewards program in the United States, the firm said.

