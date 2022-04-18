The Dark Secrets of Bill Gates; The Truth Behind The World’s Richest Man

Appearances can be deceiving, and quite appallingly at times actions too can be deceiving. Bill Gates has always been known as the World’s richest man with a kind heart who hasn’t just accumulated wealth but has also accumulated a wealth of character. However, not so long ago, the above-mentioned statement began to sound ironic as the truth behind the world’s richest man began spilling out to the utter shock of those watching. Bill Gates has always managed to turn heads with his acts of charity and donation and by working towards bringing out a change in the world. However, the question now is whether these acts of charity and kindness were mere acts done with the aim of whitewashing some of his dark and rather disturbing truths. His recent divorce from Melinda French Gates further tore his perfect image as the epitome of goodness as it brought to light several facts about the founder of Microsoft. Read along to know more.

The What and Why

Leading philanthropist, a wealthy business magnate, a software pioneer worth billions. These were the labels that were usually associated with Bill Gates some time ago. However, when Melinda French Gates, his wife of 27 years moved forward with the divorce, these labels were slightly shaken. It slowly unearthed some deliberately forgotten and tactically buried truths about the software pioneer which put him under the radar of scrutiny.

It might come as a surprise that even before the divorce, Bill Gates had a reputation for questionable behavior. Yes, you read it right. The kind smiling face does have its share of dark secrets, and it looks like the lid over that is slightly loosening up for better or for worse. It seems like the Microsoft founder was rather poor when it came to work-environment behavior and etiquette.

In 2018, Bill Gates chose to swipe under the carpet a sexual harassment allegation against one of his money managers instead of confronting the issue in a way that could be deemed just. Ms. French Gates wasn’t happy either with the way things were handled and had insisted on an open investigation. However, the fact that the money manager Michael Larson is still at his job speaks volumes about how the whole issue turned out.

As per some sources close to the matter, Bill Gates also used to hit on women who worked at Microsoft and the Melinda Gates Foundation. The activities backstage are quite more interesting and appalling than the show they put out for the general public. And if this seems unconvincing, the fact that in the year 2020, Mr.Gates stepped down from the company’s board after the board of directors opened an investigation the previous year in response to these allegations, tells volumes about the moral and ethical framework of this renowned philanthropist.

And if all this was not enough, there was Gates’ infamous friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein had been accused of sex trafficking of girls, and yet Bill Gates thought it right to continue the friendship. Perhaps it is true that your friends tell a lot about the kind of person you are. Also, it cannot be denied that this friendship with Epstein was a major factor that contributed to the divorce.

Truth can have different faces, and at times the faces can get quite ugly and borderline disturbing because some humans are rather skilled at wearing masks to hide their faults. Thus the best and most prudent way forward is to take everything that comes our way with a pinch of salt.