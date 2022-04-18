Apple iPhone 14 Schematics Leaked revealing new design

This year’s iPhone 14 series has been in the news for months, and we can fairly predict that Apple will release four of them in 2022, as it has done for the previous two generations.

We also have a hint about the design of the iPhone 14, but the freshly leaked details provide additional information about all of the next models.

Apple iPhone 14 Series Schematics Leaked Online

The iPhone 14 series schematics were recently leaked on Weibo (via ShrimpApplePro on Twitter), giving us a glimpse at the design of the future iPhones.

The iPhone 14 is said to be availed in four different variants including the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This also supports Apple’s decision to discontinue the little model due to poor market performance. We’ve probably heard this before, so anticipate it later this year.

The leaked photographs largely show the design of the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 Pro variants have a big back camera hump, which might be attributed to the inclusion of the reported 48MP main camera.

This will be a first for Apple, and the adoption of pixel-binning technology is expected to greatly improve low-light photography. Non-Pro models are expected to have smaller camera bumps, signaling that they will not receive a camera configuration change.

What else do we know so far?

As of now, we don’t have any report suggesting the display featured within the entire iPhone 14 lineup, but we may depend on past speculations.

Numerous times in the past, it was expected that the iPhone 14 will undergo a design upgrade, with the inclusion of a “hole + pill” screen to replace the contentious notch.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro are expected to have 6.1-inch displays, but the iPhone 14 Max and 14 Pro Max are anticipated to have 6.7-inch displays.

It is also believed that different chipsets would be used for the iPhone 14 models. While the Pro variants are expected to employ the next A16 Bionic CPU, non-Pro handsets, including the iPhone 13 series, are expected to use the A15 Bionic chipset.

Other details thus far include bigger batteries, enhanced camera features, and more. The iPhone 14 series is set to be introduced in September of this year, and we will learn more about it then. To keep the excitement alive until then, we’ll keep you posted on any rumors that come our way.

