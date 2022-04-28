The definition of proxy server and why you should use it

A proxy — is a server that runs between the user and the web, encrypting the real address of a client. It helps to prevent cyberattacks, protecting users from malware and viruses. Also, it hides your IP address, allowing you to access websites blocked in your country or a certain area.

Any website collects data when a user opens it by using their IP address. But what does it mean? With a simple click on a hyperlink resource will get the information about the type of your device, operating system and location. By using proxies you can hide this data. For example, if you’re from Malaysia, you should know that there are some blocked websites. There are some issues with crypto trading in Malaysia. Some crypto platforms, such as Binance, are blocked in the country. The same thing happened to gambling sites. Many Malaysians use proxy servers to gain access to those resources. If you turn on a proxy, these sites will identify you as a user from Europe or America. It means that when entering the web, your IP address will be hidden, and the IP address that proxy owns will be used.

Also, the average internet connection speed in Malaysia, in contrast to other countries, is pretty slow. Ookla, M-Lab, and Net.io ranked Malaysia 45 out of 100 countries in their test of Internet speed. Using a proxy can increase your internet speed. The only thing you should remember is to choose a trustworthy provider of such services.

The difference between proxy and VPN

VPNs and proxy servers act as barrier between a user and the Internet. Both technologies protect you against malware and data leaks. Then, what is the difference? Why you should choose a proxy over a VPN?

VPN encrypts data coming from the user device, changing the IP address of the server. Unlike proxy, no one will know your IP address, including the owner. Proxy, on the other hand, is a remote server, where the owner can see all data coming from the user device. But, the main advantage of a proxy lies in increased internet connection speed. Also, choosing a proxy server is much cheaper than a VPN.

In addition, you can’t use VPN for business. Arbitrage or any other online marketing operations require a multi-account browser, which is designed to work with proxy servers only. You can’t also monitor the working process of your employees with a VPN — see their internet traffic or block distracting websites. But a proxy can do it.

The conclusion

The main advantages of proxy:

faster internet speed connection;

cheaper than VPN;

provides remote control over your employees;

suitable for arbitration or any other online business.

A piece of advice: always choose trusted companies with a clear reputation. If you don’t, you risk losing all your private data to scammers.