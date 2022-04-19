The Elder Scrolls Online Is Free-To-Play Until April 26

You can start your journey through the evolving world of The Elder Scrolls Online today with the April Free Play event, now available to all Xbox players from April 14th to April 26th. In addition to the free-to-play window for The Elder Scrolls Online base game, PC gamers in particular can take advantage of massive discounts on various DLC packs as well as the base game purchase price if they want to continue. You have until April 27 to pick up the game Standard Edition for up to 70% off and The Elder Scrolls Online – Blackwood for up to 67% off. Their adventures outside the free trial window.

If you decide to purchase one of the three games, you can take advantage of the limited-time discount and continue playing while keeping your game score and achievements this weekend. Other expansions will also be on sale at 40% off, and the Blackwood chapter will give fans access to all previous DLCs at once. Finally, Zenimax is also offering a range of discounts on Crowns, the in-game currency, although the specials end on April 20th instead of April 27th.

