Blizzard President Mike Ybarra Says It Is Not Making An NFT Game

No one is doing NFTs. — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) April 17, 2022

YouGov sent a survey to select Blizzard fans over the weekend to gauge player interest in a range of “new and upcoming gaming trends,” from cloud gaming, cross-platform gaming, and virtual reality to the metaverse. Some new co-player surveys have been conducted for a small number of players, reportedly through UK market research and data analytics firm YouGov, which asks gamers a series of typical questions, such as which genres play the most and whether they play Activision Blizzard. Last year’s games and how often they played Blizzard games. Ibarra clarified Blizzard’s plans on Twitter in response to a survey the company sent out in part to gauge public interest in “emerging and future trends” including cryptocurrencies and NFTs. A survey was done in part to gauge the public interest. In “emerging and future trends”, cryptocurrencies and NFTs are included.

After Ibarra Mike commented on his lack of interest in NFTs within Blizzard Entertainment, the company’s users were surprised. Approximately 24 hours after the Ibarra fake news was released, Mike made a scathing comment denying any involvement in the NFT market. This year big game studios will be debating over the use of NFTs and crypto in video games, the most notable news came from Square Enix this morning as they expressed their interest in making NFT games.