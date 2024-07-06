Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds3 Pro have made an unexpected early appearance, with some users managing to purchase them before the official July 10th Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris. These eager adopters have been sharing their initial impressions online, offering valuable insights into the new earbuds’ sound quality, design, and features.

Sound Quality and Features: A Promising Start

A Reddit user named Plastic_Development1 was among the first to share their experience. They praised the sound quality, highlighting the strong bass and overall clarity, even preferring it to the Apple AirPods Pro. The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Ambient Mode were also commended, exceeding the performance of the AirPods Pro in these areas. However, microphone quality seemed to be on par with the AirPods Pro, with some users describing voice recordings as slightly muffled.

Tech Specs and Functionality

The Galaxy Buds3 Pro reportedly supports AAC and SBC audio codecs. Users can adjust volume by swiping on the stem and control playback by squeezing it. Interestingly, the stems feature customizable lights that can be toggled on/off with a specific gesture. There are three lighting styles to choose from, but this feature seems to require both buds to be out of the case with at least 30% battery.

The overall build quality seems impressive. Both Plastic_Development1 and LiNx0NeXtUs praised the premium feel of the charging case and the buds themselves. While the case uses a plastic hinge, it feels sturdy and compares favorably to the metal hinge of the AirPods Pro. Regarding design, some users felt the stemmed design wasn’t a significant upgrade from the Buds2 Pro’s “beans” design. However, the improved ANC was a welcome change.

Comfort and fit were crucial aspects for early users. LiNx0NeXtUs found the Galaxy Buds3 Pro to be as comfortable, if not more so, than the Buds2 Pro. They also appreciated the superior ANC. Another user, single_mind, described both the buds and the case as lightweight yet sturdy, with a secure magnetic closure on the case.

Sound Quality Compared: Galaxy Buds3 Pro Hold Their Own

When comparing sound quality, single_mind found the Galaxy Buds3 Pro to have better treble, bass, and overall volume compared to the Pixel Buds Pro. However, the 360° sound feature wasn’t without its issues, with some lag in head tracking. Despite these minor drawbacks, the overall sound quality and customizable Ambient Mode were well-received.

Battery Life and Additional Features

Battery life seems promising. Single_mind reported using the Buds3 Pro with ANC enabled for an hour, resulting in only a 33% battery drain. The charging speed also impressed, with the buds reaching 97% in just 12 minutes within the case. Touch controls were praised for their responsiveness and subtle haptic feedback. Voice detection was another feature that received positive feedback. The package includes medium-sized ear tips pre-installed, with additional sizes and a USB cable included for charging.

Samsung is also expected to launch a standard Galaxy Buds3 alongside the Pro version. Leaked images suggest a similar stem design to the Buds3 Pro.

Early impressions paint a promising picture for the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro. These TWS earbuds appear to offer significant improvements in sound quality, ANC, and Ambient Mode compared to their predecessors. While there are a few minor issues with features like 360° sound, the overall feedback suggests that the Galaxy Buds3 Pro could be a major player in the TWS market, delivering a high-quality audio experience with a well-designed and feature-rich package.