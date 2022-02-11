The Gambling Habits of Indian Casino Players

Gambling is illegal in most states, but gamblers who play in online casinos get away with it since their government cannot act against foreign operators. In India, people gamble for fun and to earn revenue like other people globally. The gaming industry is growing boldly, with more operators getting into business and capitalizing on any weak points in the gambling regulations for their benefit.

Gambling Habits of Indian Casino Players

The Indian population that participates in gambling is over 365M, and the industry grows by 20% annually. Cities like Goa, Daman, and Sikkim are where the main gambling events happen in India because casinos are legal. In the last year, there was an influx of online gamblers fueled by the recent global pandemic (Coronavirus) as people were required to stay at home for the most time.

Gambling is addictive like other addictions if players don’t play responsibly. Online casinos will advertise their site promotions to endear players, but they will not emphasize the downside of gambling, leaving the entire responsibility to players. Pathological gambling is uncontrollable, withdrawal from society, and lack of self-control.

Indians Prefer Foreign Casinos

Since casinos in most states of India are illegal, players travel to the states where it is legal or use the online platforms. Online casinos from foreign countries are a hotbed for Indian gamblers since the Indian government has no authority; hence players can access and play however they wish. The only downside of betting on foreign online casinos is language, deposits, and money withdrawal.

However, online casino operators make sure that different international payment methods are accessible to customers. Some Indian banks do not allow customers to link their accounts to gambling sites. Still, there are many ways to work around using PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller to make transactions as they don’t send alerts to banks or authorities. Besides e-wallets, players can deposit or withdraw money as digital currencies (bitcoin, Ethereum) then deposit it in their banks as digital currencies are secure and anonymous.

Choosing an Online Casino in India

Indians can gamble online, whether in a state where the events are legal or illegal but face the same challenges as those in all casinos. The gambling market is vast, with both genuine and ungenuine players involved. If you are not careful, you can deposit money on a betting site but never enjoy a win because the Indian government can’t act on foreign scammers or frauds.

Take time to identify a trustworthy gambling website by checking licenses from authority regulatory bodies like MARTA, checking for game variety, generous bonuses, the latest software developers, and reliable customer support. Read the reviews by other players and try to confirm if their concerns are genuine and if you find a reason to feel unsafe, look for another site immediately.

Games that Indian Gamblers Play

Indian people are highly diverse, and so are the games they play. Some swear by sports betting, others sleep and wake up thinking of poker, others mix the thrill from slot machine games and the excitement of live casino arenas. There are no restrictions on who can gamble on sports, baccarat, or blackjack. As long as these games are available for online casinos and players have the cash to wager on them, no one can stop them.

A novice can get overwhelmed by the variety of games available on different platforms. Filter through and not play randomly, considering some games are better than others. Ensure that the games you choose to play payout quickly. Select games with massive bonuses and multiplier features to bring more money over your wagering amounts. If sports betting is your choice, gamble on games you are well familiar with or use a bookie who supports your favorite sport.

Conclusion

The gambling habits of Indian casino players are akin to other gamblers in the world. Even with the gambling events being highly illegal in most states of India, Indians still play in online casinos. However, consulting from seasoned bettors or reading site reviews will point you in the right direction if you don’t trust your gambling skills.

