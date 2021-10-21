The Good Glamm Group acquires digital media platform ScoopWhoop

The computerized media stage ScoopWhoop has been procured by The Good Glamm Group. This is the second obtained by the organization in under a month. Prior to October, it had obtained child and mother items brand The Moms Co for Rs 500 crore, in the biggest arrangement in the country in the direct-to-shopper (D2C) space.

With the ScoopWhoop buyout, the organization presently means to assemble its play in the men’s class. This is Good Glamm Group’s second procurement in the substance space. In 2020, it had gained the ladies-driven substance stage POPxo.

Darpan Sanghvi, bunch author and CEO of Good Glamm Group said that he has been an enthusiastic client and fanatic of ScoopWhoop for quite a while. It’s an advantage to have Sattvik, Rishi, Sriparna join the Good Glamm Group family and have ScoopWhoop speed up the Group’s introduction to building a substance-to-business stage for the expanding male prepping and individual consideration section.

The obtaining of ScoopWhoop, which has a male crowd of more than 60%, will make ready for section into content-to-business for the quickly developing male fragment. Throughout the following three years, the gathering will contribute Rs. 500 crores in the men’s class, the organization said in a press note.

Great Glamm Group’s trade stack combined with ScoopWhoop’s substance abilities and advanced reach among men will turbocharge the gathering’s D2C capacities in the male prepping fragment.

The organization is hoping to work just as purchase brands in the men’s preparing portion.

As per The Good Glamm Group, ScoopWhoop’s advanced resources create 1 billion month-to-month impressions and draw in more than 100 million clients. Situated in New Delhi, ScoopWhoop will keep on functioning as an autonomous brand and media house inside the Good Glamm Group. Its organizers Sattvik Mishra, Rishi Pratim Mukherjee, and Sriparna Tikekar will keep driving ScoopWhoop and will work intimately with Darpan Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill, and Naiyya Saggi, fellow benefactors of the Good Glamm Group, the organization said.

Established in 2017, MyGlamm had presented The Good Glamm Group in September solidifying every one of its organizations — MyGlamm, POPxo, and BabyChakra — under one umbrella. The organization had likewise declared designs to obtain six brands in the excellence and individual consideration space with the setting up of the gathering and has saved Rs 750 crore for the reason.

Since the arrangement of the gathering, the organization has obtained The Moms Co and presently ScoopWhoop. It intends to obtain four additional brands by March and accomplish an income run pace of over Rs 1,800 crore before the finish of FY22. The organization, guarantee originators, as of now has an income run pace of $100 million (about Rs 740 crore.)

In the wake of building its advanced place of the brand, the organization will push for an IPO in the following two years. “We are trusting that we will be recorded in 2023 as the first advanced CPG organization in Quite a while,” Sanghvi told Moneycontrol in a previous discussion.

It will be among a huge number of trendy firms wanting to open up to the world after food aggregator Zomato’s blockbuster posting recently. Strategy Bazaar, Nykaa, Paytm, and Delhivery are among the organizations that intend to open up to the world this year, while a few others, including Byju’s and Snapdeal, have communicated comparable aims.

The organization in September bested up its series C round with an extra Rs 255 crore driven by Trifecta Capital. It had brought Rs 175 crore up in March and afterward another Rs 355 crore in July in a round drove by Accel as a feature of its Series C subsidizing. A large portion of the assets brought up in the new round will go towards obtaining new brands.