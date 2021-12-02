The Indian Express: Here is how to message someone on WhatsApp without saving them as a contact.

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps in the world, with millions of users. We may communicate with folks from all over the world using the app. It has more than 400 million users in India and is the most popular messaging service.

However, in certain cases, users simply want to communicate with someone without having to keep their contact information. However, doing so can be difficult. Not everyone should be added to your contact list. It’s possible that the delivery person requires a location to your residence, and WhatsApp is the most convenient way to do it. However, you might not want to save each person’s phone number in such a case.

Users may talk with a number without keeping it, which is a welcome feature. To start a discussion with any active WhatsApp account, the click to chat functionality uses wa.me shortcut links.

How to begin a WhatsApp conversation without keeping a phone number

1. Launch your preferred browser.

2. Go to https://wa.me/phonenumber and type in your phone number.

Note: Type https://wa.me/919734652818 in the phone number area to add the registered WhatsApp mobile number you want to communicate with. The country code, which is 91 for India, must also be included.

3. When you go to the page, WhatsApp will take you to a website where you can click on a green message button.

4. To begin chatting with the number you entered, click the button.

On both Android and iOS devices, users can utilise these procedures to message a registered WhatsApp number without having to save the contact in their contact list.

There are a number of apps available that provide the same functionality. WhatsDirect is one such software that can help you do just that. Users can enter the phone number with which they want to start a conversation as well as a chat message into the app. After that, users can press on transmit, which will take them back to the main app.