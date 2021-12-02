How to buy stacks crypto

The Stacks blockchain was created with the goal of bringing Bitcoin smart contract functionality and, as a result, decentralised apps. According to the Stacks whitepaper, Bitcoin will be the foundation for all future blockchains and decentralised applications.

Stacks works as a layer-2 solution, connecting directly to the Bitcoin blockchain to take advantage of its security and stability. Stacks is able to deliver smart contract capabilities without modifying Bitcoin by using a Proof-of-Transfer (PoX) technique.

Stacks 2.0 was released in early 2021, and it was the project’s first major release. The Stacks coin (STX) is used to execute smart contracts and to pay out BTC rewards to Stacks miners.

Stacks (STX) is one of the top 1,000 cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization, with a market cap of $3,192,132,434. Stacks is currently $3.03, a 0.772 percent decrease from yesterday’s pricing. Over the last 24 hours, prices have fluctuated between $3.17 and $2.22.

To make buying Stacks easier, look for an exchange that accepts both fiat and cryptocurrency.