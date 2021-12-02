How to buy stacks crypto

The Stacks blockchain was created with the goal of bringing Bitcoin smart contract functionality and, as a result, decentralised apps. According to the Stacks whitepaper, Bitcoin will be the foundation for all future blockchains and decentralised applications.
Stacks works as a layer-2 solution, connecting directly to the Bitcoin blockchain to take advantage of its security and stability. Stacks is able to deliver smart contract capabilities without modifying Bitcoin by using a Proof-of-Transfer (PoX) technique.
Stacks 2.0 was released in early 2021, and it was the project’s first major release. The Stacks coin (STX) is used to execute smart contracts and to pay out BTC rewards to Stacks miners.
Stacks (STX) is one of the top 1,000 cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization, with a market cap of $3,192,132,434. Stacks is currently $3.03, a 0.772 percent decrease from yesterday’s pricing. Over the last 24 hours, prices have fluctuated between $3.17 and $2.22.
To make buying Stacks easier, look for an exchange that accepts both fiat and cryptocurrency.
- Create an account on a cryptocurrency exchange that accepts STX.
- Just keep in mind that most exchanges need you to register with an email address, phone number, and photo ID.
- Make a deposit into your account.
- To buy Stacks, fund your account using a bank transfer, a credit or debit card, or cryptocurrency from a crypto wallet.
- Purchase Stacks.
- After you’ve completed your Stacks purchase, you’ll need to pick the finest wallet to store your STX.