The Last Of US HBO series gives the first look at Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey

A look at Pascal Ramsey and Bella Ramsey playing the iconic Joel and Ellie have emerged as the cast of The Last Of US HBO Series, believed to be sharing an image from the game “Outbreak Day” — an important day for fandom, and all it took was seeing Ramsey’s hair to realize it was Pascal Ramsey. Fans got the first glimpse of their upcoming adaptation of the critically acclaimed video game series in one photo in a reveal on HBO’s official Twitter page from Neil Druckmann, series director and creative director of Naughty Dog. The photo was part of Sunday’s Last of Us Day of Celebration, which was also Joel’s birthday and the unveiling of the game.

Neil Druckmann, the author of the video game The Last of Us, who is also developing the TV series, expressed his excitement about the photo in a tweet and recalled how he reacted when he first saw the costumes of the two protagonists. Along with Neil Druzmann and Craig Mazin: “Pascal, this look at Pascal and Ramsey is iconic, Joel and Ellie give us two of the most iconic characters we’ve ever seen, and it’s emotional. Twenty years after civilization has fallen victim to a deadly fungus, Joel is tasked with taking Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to Boston, a designated quarantine zone, where the two characters Joel, Pedro Pascal, and Ellie embark on a heartbreaking journey as they struggle for survival in a zombie-infested, lonely world.

The last of us television series of HBO includes Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Joel’s brother Nico Parker, Sarah as Joel’s daughter, and Merle Dandridge as Marlene, her character and leader of the Fireworms. On September 26th, the day of the first outbreak, The Last Of Us sees the loss of Joel’s little daughter plunge the world into an apocalypse, through which players have navigated in the two games. The problem of adapting a video game that puts the viewer in an active role in storytelling is mitigated in HBO’s upcoming series The Last of Us, which is more based on the cinematic influence of video games. We’ll get to know more about the TV adaptation as we get closer to its release.