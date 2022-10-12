The Meta Quest Pro costs $1499 and ships October 25th

The Meta Quest Pro will ship on October 25th for $1499. Meta Quest Pro is available for pre-order now in 22 countries and is shipping on October 25th. The Meta Quest Pro is one of the most advanced VR on the market today. The pricing is set on a flagship side of $1499. It has a premium price but it is worth every penny if you want to get your game on in style.

The Quest Pro is a flagship tier of the Quest VR headset lineup, featuring a brand new processor and screen, a completely redesigned body and controllers, eye and face tracking features with inward-facing cameras, and a new color video feed for using mixed reality apps.

Now let’s talk about specs, The Quest Pro features a newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus, a 50% improvement in terms of raw compute power than the Quest, it comes bundled with 12 gigs of memory instead of 6 gigs paired with 256 gigs of fast storage, there is no base 128GB variant. While on paper screen specs are the same as Quest 2 1800 x 1920 pixels LCD display per eye, they are around 75% improvement in contrast and a little over 10% in pixels per degree of sight.

One more thing that got a complete design overhaul is the Quest motion controllers, so they are “basically their own computers,” Meta said, each of the controllers is paired with its own Snapdragon 662 mobile processor. One thing that looks like a bit of a downgrade is the battery life which is reportedly said to be around 1-2 hours and a charge time of 2 hours.

Where the old Quest headset used LED rings around the top to track its controllers, the new motion controllers are equipped with three built-in cameras that have motion tracking similar to the headset, which enables 360-degrees-of-motion freedom for your hands in a VR environment. Meta has added rechargeable batteries in the controllers that charge on a dock along with the headset. They also added, “TruTouch haptics” that will allow for more realistic force feedback with “an optional clip-on stylus that lets you draw precisely and virtually on real-world objects”.

Meta Quest Pro is the culmination of years of development and is the most powerful and advanced version of Meta’s VR to date. Meta Quest Pro reflects our dedication to making Meta pro the most robust, accurate, and comprehensive VR gaming system available. Meta Quest Pro is available for pre-order now and will start shipping later this month.