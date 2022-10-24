Two SIM Swapping Crypto scammers jailed for 2 years

Two US citizens who are residents of Massachusetts have been sentenced to jail for the criminal offense of stealing the crypto details of some American citizens with the help of notorious processes like hacking and digital Sim details Swapping. The court has ordered a sentence of around 2 years for both the criminals behind these operations. The scammers stole the crypto details which comprised approximately $330,000 worth of crypto assets from the victims.

What is SIM Swapping?

In this sim-swapping technique, the scammers try to get in touch with the Telecom operator of the culprit. The scammers try to pretend they are the owners of that sim and that the sim is not working presently and they need to reactivate the sim with the help of regulatory processes by Telecom operators like two-factor authentication. Once the activation Processor is completed by the mobile network carrier, the scammers will have complete control of that sim and all the calls and messages on the same sim.

In this manner, the real owner of the sim, will not be able to receive their calls and messages from the same sim card. All these calls or messages will be diverted to the new sim card which will be used by the scanner for malicious activities. The process of phone-based authentication is used as the base for this scamming method. As a general practice, the user can prevent themselves from such sim swapping methods by preventing their details from any scammers or in the public domain.

Who was behind the SIM Swapping crypto scam in the US?

Two American citizens Declan Harrington And Erig Meiggs, are citizens of Massachusetts and are convicted as the culprits behind this sim-swapping scam. The US Department of Justice ordered jail of two years and one day for Erig Meiggs for this criminal offense. The other offender Declan Harrington will be jailed for two years and seven days as per the decisions by the court.

How is stealing crypto a criminal offense?

In the process of Crypto stealing crucial pieces of information like the transaction details for the Crypto coins will be transacted by the scammers. As these transactions are considered a crime and criminal punishments are given for such offenses. In recent years offenses like this are rampant in the US because cryptocurrency is getting huge hype in recent years.

What are famous crypto crimes in 2022?

This year in August 2022, three scammers from Miami namely Asdrubal Ramirez Meza, Esteban Cabrera Da Corte and Luis Hernandez Gonzalez were tracked down by the police. These scammers made the headlines after the investigating agencies recovered that they have been stealing more than $4 million from American banking institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges. As these scammers are tracked down by officials. After proceedings, it is expected that they can get jailed for around 30 years for these crimes.