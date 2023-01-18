The organizers of Davos claim that Elon Musk was not invited

Elon Musk wasn’t invited to the World Economic Forum Summit, which is taking place in Davos, Switzerland, despite what the owner of Twitter claims. Musk claims he was invited, but Yann Zopf of the WEF disputed this by claiming the billionaire wasn’t invited.

The Tesla CEO last received an invitation. Although he didn’t mention when he received the invitation, the tweet’s timing hinted that it belonged to this year. The Associated Press tried reaching out to Musk for comment on Tuesday. Unfortunately, Musk did not respond right away.

Last year in December Elon Musk tweeted about Davos. It reads, “My reason for declining the Davos invitation was not because I thought they were engaged in diabolical scheming, but because it sounded boring af lol.”

My reason for declining the Davos invitation was not because I thought they were engaged in diabolical scheming, but because it sounded boring af lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2022

Musk was invited to join several times in the 2010s, with the most recent invitation coming in 2015. According to Zopf, he never registered or showed up to the annual conference.

The forum has turned out as a matter of online conspiracy theories from people. They are thinking that the conference involves a group of elites controlling global events for their profit. The gathering has been criticized for needing more action following a number of speeches and sessions.

Elon Musk can certainly afford to attend Davos

Elon Musk, a multibillionaire and one of the wealthiest face in the world, can certainly afford to attend Davos. Depending on the level of affiliation they desire, forum members pay 120,000 to 850,000 Swiss francs ($130,000 to $921,000) for annual subscriptions.

Many business leaders travel to Davos to attend the conference. They mingle with the crowds of visiting company executives while occasionally taking shots at the forum from the sidelines. For instance, Virgin’s British founder Richard Branson reportedly visited the city multiple times without attending the summit.

Musk might already be too busy to be hanging out with the rich and famous in chilly Switzerland. While still dealing with the repercussions of purchasing Twitter for $44 billion last year, Musk is in court for his post on taking Tesla private in 2018.

After tweeting that he had secured the funds to pay for a $72 billion takeover of the electric carmaker, which never occurred, he will have to defend his actions in court in San Francisco under oath. Jury selection will begin this week. The result was a $40 million settlement with American securities regulators that obliged him to give up his position as chairman of the business.

He also intends to leave his position as CEO of Twitter, which he was able to take private last summer. But he has alienated some users and advertisers with haphazard layoffs and changes to content moderation procedures. However, he will continue to control the company.