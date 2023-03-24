The Rise and Fall of Domino’s in Italy: A Tale of Ambition and Struggle

Domino’s Pizza franchise in Italy has closed its doors after facing significant challenges and ultimately failing to capture the Italian market. The franchise partner, ePizza, was subjected to liquidation proceedings, resulting in creditors potentially recovering only 5% of their exposure.

The franchise had borrowed heavily to fund ambitious plans to open 880 stores throughout Italy, but the last of its 29 branches was shut down last summer. Despite efforts to adapt to Italian tastes, the American fast-food chain struggled to gain a foothold in the fiercely competitive Italian pizza market.

This decision to withdraw from the Italian market comes as a significant blow for the Domino’s brand, which has seen substantial success in other parts of Europe and the world. The company, however, remains committed to pursuing growth opportunities in other markets and has plans to open hundreds of new stores in other regions over the next few years.

The challenges faced by the Italian franchise serve as a cautionary tale for other companies looking to expand globally. Although a brand may experience success in one region, it does not guarantee success in another. Companies need to carefully consider the unique cultural and market factors of each region they enter.

Domino’s struggles in Italy may also reflect a larger trend of Italian consumers preferring traditional, local pizza options over American-style fast food chains. This is not the first time a foreign fast-food chain has struggled in Italy, as McDonald’s also faced significant challenges and closed several of its branches in the country.

The failure of the Domino’s franchise in Italy also highlights the risks associated with excessive borrowing to fund expansion plans. Franchise partners must carefully evaluate the potential returns on investment and ensure that they do not overextend themselves financially.

