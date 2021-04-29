The Rise Of Cloud Gaming

The Rise of Cloud Gaming delves deep into the evolving cloud gaming market. This article examines the various drivers and barriers, enlarges cloud gaming opportunities, identifies the companies that are ready to dominate the space, discusses how they are able to capture a piece of this billion-dollar market, and outlines their success strategies. This will continue to play a key role in meeting the changing tastes of gamers by helping them transition from traditional console games to cloud games.

Companies such as Intel, AMD, Nvidia, and Microsoft, as well as some smaller companies, are going all-in on cloud-based gaming. Even chipmaker Nvidia – whose graphics processors provide the basic architecture for much of the industry’s products – has decided to support its process by launching its own game streaming platform in 2020. But it has already faced stiff competition from the cloud, where companies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Microsoft, and other streaming products face the stiffest competition.

Nvidia has more than two dozen data centers that provide its users with a library of 2,000 games. Microsoft’s xCloud bundles a Game Pass with the Xbox One and makes it available to an ever-growing library. Now continuing to expand, Amazon Luna, still in early access, is holding new games such as More Heroes.

The latter game streaming service builds on Microsoft’s Azure servers and PlayFab technology, which the Xbox and Windows giant acquired as a company about three years ago.

In addition, Google’s Stadia, which combines the Google Cloud Platform with its own cloud infrastructure. It is difficult to determine the future of cloud gaming technology, however, as Google Handheld, the company’s new cloud gaming service, has been touted with a lot of hype and features, but not delivered very much. Amazon’s Luna will be a big competitor at launch, and Google could improve further.

Overall, game streaming technology is not yet as powerful as we imagine it to be, and we will continue to play our part in ensuring that the future of cloud gaming evolves to meet the changing tastes of players, whether through the development of new games or by helping them transition to the cloud.

Some major players in the cloud gaming space are Microsoft, Google, Nvidia, Amazon, Apple, Samsung, Sony, and Microsoft. Google and Nvidia are working together to bring game streaming to smart TVs by 2021. Microsoft has made a major push to bring cloud gaming to PC and iOS devices with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which allows users to play Xbox games on non-Xbox devices.

Major sources estimated the cloud gaming market at $1.15 billion in 2020, and predicts that it would grow to $2.7 billion by 2024,

As we move ever closer to a future where the cloud is not only the source of the game but also the platform of choice for players, some key trends are shaping the adoption of game streaming. Cloud gaming is a form of virtual reality (VR) games in which it is able to play on devices seamlessly and directly without the need for additional hardware setups. This is the first step in the redesign of the game streaming market in view of the 19% impact of COVID.

The changing landscape of the gaming industry is underscored by major players such as Google, Microsoft, Tencent, and others, who continue to emphasize the potential of streaming games as a viable alternative to traditional gaming platforms.

Google launched the Stadia game streaming service to offer online streaming of games to smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other devices. But Stadia is still suffering in bring the top-of-line AAA games.

Cloud service providers can counter this mentality by adding exclusive games and combining them with other services, as Microsoft did in November when it integrated Electronic Arts “EA Play into Xbox Game Pass. Game streaming services will grow absolutely, but not as fast as the growth of traditional gaming services, The hype and interest in cloud games could still be affected by the lack of a clear definition of the term “cloud gaming” in the gaming industry.