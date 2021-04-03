The Rise Of The Mobile Gaming Industry

The Mobile gaming industry grew from $10 billion to hundreds of billions in revenue. It was 2016, when mobile game revenues outpaced console and PC revenues, whether because they had already become mainstream or because casual games have become more popular. The reach for the mobile gaming industry is exceptional, and as industry leaders continue to empower gamers to leverage digital platforms and cutting-edge technology, we will see further growth in this industry. The rise of mobile gambling as an industry is evident, but it is only the first step on a long and successful path to the future of gambling.

As mobile technology continues to spread and evolve, mobile gaming will play an even greater role in the years to come. As mobile game developers can change games to provide better gender equity, we know what the future of gaming will be and that the revenue of the mobile gaming industry will continue to grow. The popularity and market share that is being further gained by the rise of mobile games and the growth of the game industry as a whole in terms of both revenue and popularity.

The trends of the last year in mobile gaming have been represented by a new genre known as Hyper-Casual, with an emphasis on casual gaming, casual games, and mobile games in general.

In fact, mobile and tablet games are expected to account for more than 50% of the market by 2022, outpacing PC games, which account for 23%, and console games, which account for around 31%. Given the popularity of mobile games, mobile game revenue growth is projected to continue to outpace the entire gaming market, rising to $106.4 billion by 2021. Over the next decade, the global mobile games market is expected to grow at a robust pace of about 60%, with the world’s mobile games population expected to grow from 2.2 billion last year to 2.7 billion in 2021, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Mobile Gaming Market Report. In the short term, given the rapid growth of mobile games and the rising popularity of tablets and smartphones in recent years, this means that mobile gaming will have grown from a small segment of our games market to a $100 billion industry between 2012 and 2021 and beyond over the course of this decade.

In this sense, it is no surprise that the mobile games market is growing faster than any other game segment in the world. It is estimated that more than half of all adults in the US (52%) currently play mobile games, and this number will continue to rise as games become more comprehensive, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Mobile Gaming Market Report. Mobile games are expected to generate the biggest profits, with China having the largest share of the global mobile games market at 40-50%, Ward said. China is the only country where mobile gaming is most popular and will account for about 30-40% of total gaming revenue by 2021, or $1.3 billion to $2.2 billion, “Niko Partners said.

According to Ward, the remarkable growth of app stores is largely due to the rapid growth in the number of mobile games available on the market.

Mobile games were the blockbuster games of 2016, and the trend has only gone up from there, according to Ward. The proliferation of mobile games is mainly supported by the increasing proliferation of smartphones, but there is also an ever-growing number of games available on mobile devices such as tablets, smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The reasons for the rise in mobile gaming can traditionally be explained by two main factors: the increasing prevalence of smartphones (the 5 billion mark predicted by Statista is expected to be surpassed by mobile phone users) and casual gamers who like to play for fun without being tied to hardware.

With the growth of the mobile games industry, there will probably be an increase in the number of games that appeal to female audiences. While women make up a significant part of the mobile games market, mobile games seem to place men at the center.

The implementation of AR and VR have also shown potential in the mobile gaming world with games like Pokemon Go giving a taste of the future of the industry. What we can conclude is that the rise of the mobile gaming industry is Exceptional and will continue to dominate in the coming future.