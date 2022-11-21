The Sims 4: Legacy edition is shutting down support on December 12th. Since 2019, players wanting to play The Sims 4 on older PC or Mac operating systems can only do so using the Legacy Edition, a version of the game made specially to run on older unsupported OSs but with some limitations.

These players will still be able to play The Sims 4 the way it exists today thanks to a Legacy Edition for The Sims 4. The Sims 4 is one of the most played life simulator games around the world, however, there have been numerous reports of The Sims 4 going dark. The Sims 4 is a popular game, but many users reported that The Sims 4 would not open on Windows 7 or 8 at all. There is some good news, however, provided that you own a PC or Mac which meets The Sims 4 requirements, then you should be able to continue playing. Players who play on the Legacy edition will get an option to upgrade to the standard version with their saved data but no fan-made content can be transferred.

As long as you fulfill the official requirements, you can continue playing The Sims 4 via whatever standard or deluxe edition you have. Below, you will find recommended system requirements for The Sims 4 on 64-bit Windows systems and macOS systems. As long as you are running 64-bit Windows, or a Metal-based macOS (macOS 10.11/El Capitan) or later, you should be able to play the full The Sims 4 release. EA has announced they are updating the requirements for the game, so if you are running a 32-bit version of Windows or a non-metal Mac OS, you may have some problems.

Starting December 12, 2022, The Sims 4: Legacy Edition will no longer be available on PC & Mac. Players can choose to upgrade to the Standard Edition as long as the device meets the minimum requirements. Save files are also transferable. For more info 👇https://t.co/cpDGMoh6u0 — The Sims Direct Communications (@TheSimsDirect) November 14, 2022

The Sims 4 is a demanding game requiring lots of computing power and memory, and an older Macbook Air will have trouble running The Sims 4. You can install and run The Sims 4 on Metal-enabled Macbook Air devices, but chances are, the gameplay will not be pleasant for you. You are more than likely to encounter some lag and a variety of graphics errors while running The Sims 4. If you have your graphics settings on Low, and close any other programs and tasks running on your device, you should be able to launch the game, though it will not work very well.

That said, those who are still running The Sims 4 on anything older than a 2015 model might find 32-bit is about the only thing that can run it. Simply put, this is a version of the game that runs perfectly well with older computers. It is a product that is in many ways the same as The Sims 4 content-wise, but is designed to be played by people with older computers, and as such has limitations in terms of the versions and features that it can support. Closing the support simply means EA wants to make sure that your PC is capable of giving you the complete experience of The Sims world.