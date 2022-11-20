This article focuses on how to get loadouts in Call Of Duty: Warzone 2. The major change to Warzone 2 is that Loadout Drops are no longer available to be purchased at a buy station. This is a major shift from the way Loadouts worked in the previous game for Warzone 2, in which you could combine your money together and purchase them at the Buy Station. Unlike previous Loadout Drops featured in Warzone 2, Loadout Drops are accessible to any player on the map and are not accessible to purchase through the Buy Station. Loadout drops make their return in Warzone 2, but unlike in the original, they are not actually purchasable.

That is because, in Warzone 2, you cannot purchase loadout drops, you only can purchase primary weapons. In short, traditional Loadout drops players are used to are being replaced by Custom Weapons, meaning players cannot buy drop boxes in Warzone 2, but can still get them through other means. Loadouts are now different, as only the Custom Primary Weapon is purchasable. Instead, players of Warzone 2 can assign one of eight perk sets to each of their custom loadouts.

The game’s loadout system changes can cause players confusion as to how to obtain their Custom loadouts. With ten customizable slots to fill, players can craft loadouts that will provide them with the exact weapons, equipment, and benefits that they want at loadout drop. Players can create ten custom load-outs, which mix Warzone 2s main weapons, sub-weapons, gear, and perks. In Warzone, players can buy the loadout drops, which include primary and secondary weapons, Tactical and Lethal, and three perks.

Perhaps most significantly, you no longer buy loadouts at the buy stations: Only the primary weapons are available for pickup here, at the fixed price of $5,000 (Warzone formerly allowed for the whole loadout to be purchased at $10,000). While this is not as easy as the last installments Buy Station system, you still have a chance of getting some awesome loadouts. In Warzone 2.0, load-outs are found on drop zones in worlds throughout Circle Three.

The public Loadout Drop event usually appears near the end of Circle Six or Seven, dropping a row of Loadout Drop boxes around the Warzone 2 minimap. There will be a notification on your screen, and indicators on the map, with yellow icons indicating Loadout Drop locations. These will contain your loadout, but keep in mind any player on Warzone 2.0 may request to receive the loadout drops. With tactical gear, it will always transfer between matches and is not at risk of being lost when you die. While loading is nothing new in Warzone, how loading works, especially in Warzone 2s new DMZ Mode, has changed quite a bit.