The Top 7 AI Tools That Help Property Investors Increase Profits

Although we often regard artificial intelligence (AI) as a largely autonomous technology, it’s actually powered by software that learns quickly based on machine-learning algorithms.

So among other enterprises, AI has become an invaluable tool for property investors to identify opportunities and increase their profits. Here’s a list of seven of the most popular AI-based tech tools that property investors use these days.

1. OneHome

When investors already have a property manager that handles their daily duties, the next step is to manage the finer details of client relationships. That’s what OneHome aims to provide.

This platform is designed to assist property investors in the shift to online meetings with buyers and sellers while also strengthening relationships. According to their press release, OneHome is a “data-driven virtual collaboration tool for agents, home buyers, and other important constituents engaged in the homebuying journey.”

The entire homebuying experience may be completed through this app. The AI-enabled search function makes it easy for agents to locate a buyer’s ideal home, and the app connects buyers to insurance companies through a virtual marketplace.

For instance, a home buyer can find property, mortgage, and casualty insurance providers through the app. Since many businesses are moving from in-person to online meetings, even in the real estate industry, this AI-powered platform supplies immense value to property investors.

2. CoreLogic

CoreLogic is the same company that designed OneHome. This is their main AI-powered platform.

This particular AI program is a risk management platform created specifically for investors in New Zealand and Australia. CoreLogic provides extensive insights while tracking essential trends such as fraud, credit, and capital patterns over the past fifty years.

3. Skyline AI

As an investment calculator, Skyline AI has shown serious promise. It has generated $22 million in startup funding and was named one of 2019’s “Most Innovative AI Startups.”

Skyline’s AI-powered algorithms can predict market trends and ROI based on a 50-year history of deals across more than one hundred resources. Many investors are using the Skyline AI app to find opportunities that promise a high return and predict market anomalies.

This particular app helps property investors predict their future costs, which can give them greater confidence about purchasing new investments.

4. Cherre

Collecting data is often worthwhile, but tends to be most useful when you can turn it into actionable insight. That’s what Cherre does for real estate investors.

It’s a powerful analytics platform that takes an investor’s data and converts it into concepts that will drive your initiatives. Data-driven decisions are critical for property investors, and Cherre makes it easy for you to make sense of your data, so you can make the right decisions.

5. DeepBlocks

This AI-powered app is designed for commercial real estate investors. It creates a 3D model of an investor’s current projects under development.

Aside from providing a 3D image for your use, the app provides deeper insight through analysis of each project. Calculations are automated and communications between stakeholders are easily streamlined through DeepBlocks.

6. Gridium

For real estate investors who pay for utilities, Gridium creates a realistic picture of their expenses and finds ways to save money. This AI-driven app is tailored to analyze real energy usage to save on power resources.

It calculates data provided by smart meters, the weather, and rate variations, and it will pinpoint where energy is being wasted the most. Once the data is collected and analyzed, it’s sent over email and can be readily shared with others.

7. Proportunity

This London-based app reduces homebuyers’ payments by 15%. It’s actually a loan, and the amount a person may borrow depends on his or her income and the size of the deposit on their home purchase.

Buyers don’t have to find their home through the app, but it will help investors locate properties based on real values. When a person sees a home he or she wants to buy, it can be submitted to Proportunity for review; and if it’s eligible, you’ll be granted the loan at a lower rate than a traditional mortgage.

AI is the future of effective real estate investing

As more AI-powered apps enter the market, it seems likely that AI will play an even more vital role in future real estate investment strategies. Between apps designed to help investors manage their assets and finances, and apps for predicting ROI, artificial intelligence has already started to become a game changer in the real estate industry.