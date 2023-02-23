The top five credit cards of 2023

Credit cards offer a variety of benefits, including security, reliability, and instant fund access. They are always in demand, so banks and financial institutions provide a range of cards with different shopping, travel, and entertainment benefits.

Each credit card is designed to appeal to specific audiences and to meet their specific needs. You don’t want to be stuck with a credit card whose benefits aren’t useful to you. That’s why choosing the right credit card is so important.

On that note, here are the best credit cards in India in 2023 for different types of users.

1. IDFC FIRST WOW! Credit Card

The IDFC FIRST WOW! Credit Card is a premium fixed deposit-backed credit card offering extensive benefits to cardholders. There is no joining fee for the credit card application, and no annual fees either. In addition to the low interest rates starting at 0.75% per month, you get welcome bonuses, including a 5% rebate, up to ₹1000, on the first EMI.

You also get 4x rewards on every spend and a 1% fuel price waiver at petrol pumps across India, up to ₹200 every month. The IDFC FIRST WOW! Credit Card is a one-of-kind credit card which offers zero forex markup fees on international transactions.

Best for: While anyone above 18 years of age can apply for the IDFC FIRST WOW! Credit Card, it’s best for those who are yet to build a credit history or have a less-than-stellar CIBIL score. Additionally, there are no markup fees on international transactions, which makes it a great travel credit card and ideal for those who frequently shop on foreign websites.

2. IDFC FIRST Millennia Credit Card

If you’re looking for a credit card heavy on discounts, the FIRST Millennia Credit Card from IDFC FIRST Bank is for you. You get more than 50 in-app discount offers and dining discounts up to 20% on over 1500 restaurants, in addition to up to 15% discount

at 3,000+ Health and Wellness outlets.

It has a lower-than-average interest rate, starting 0.75% per month. Plus, you receive up to 10X rewards (which never expire) on each spending above ₹20K per month and on your birthday.

The card is lifetime-free and offers interest-free cash withdrawals up to 48 days. You can also personalize the card face with any image of your choice.

Best for: People who enjoy travel and dining out frequently, will enjoy this credit card. With a cool design and the ability to customize the card face, it also makes for a great looking card.

3. IDFC FIRST Classic Credit Card

If you are looking for a rewarding credit card, go for the FIRST Classic Credit Card. It is free for life, meaning you don’t have to pay an annual membership charge whatsoever. You earn extensive rewards on each card expense, including up to 10X rewards on incremental spending of ₹20K per month, 6X rewards on online shopping and 3X rewards on offline expenses.

Moreover, the card includes a 25% discount on movie tickets, complimentary access to railway lounges and free roadside assistance. For your financial security, you also get personal accident cover worth ₹2 lakhs and lost card liability of ₹25,000.

Best for: Those looking for a dependable credit card that does it all will benefit from the IDFC FIRST Classic Credit Card. It offers high rewards that are easy to redeem and never expire.

4. IDFC FIRST Select Credit Card

The FIRST Select Credit Card by IDFC FIRST Bank comes with premium features, extended reward programs, and travel benefits throughout the year. It is one of the most affordable premium credit cards, with zero annual membership fees and low interest rates.

As a cardholder, you get attractive travel benefits such as free domestic airport and railway lounge access, a low forex markup fee of 1.99% on international transactions, and interest-free cash withdrawals (Domestic & international) for up to 48 days. If you are a movie buff, you can avail the ‘Buy one, get one free’ offer on movie tickets up to ₹250. It also provides an air accident cover of ₹1 crore.

In addition, you get exclusive Visa offers, such as airport transfers and concierge services.

Best for: This card is ideal for those looking for premium credit card benefits with no joining or annual fees.

5. IDFC FIRST Wealth Credit Card

The FIRST Wealth Credit Card offers attractive travel benefits, exclusive lifestyle privileges, and an evergreen reward program. As a cardholder, you can enjoy access to premium domestic and international airport lounges and spas, including best-in-class forex markup fee of just 1.5%.

The card offers premium benefits such as automatic room upgrades upon arrival, complimentary continental breakfast, VIP Guest status, late check-out upon request, and more across over 900 luxury hotels around the world.

When booking your trips with the FIRST Wealth credit card, you get comprehensive travel insurance and air accident coverage. Additionally, you get exclusive access to premium Visa offers, including golf course access, lost card liability and a range of other lifestyle privileges.

Best for: It is an ideal credit card for people who frequently travel internationally, as it provides a host of premium travel benefits. With this card, both leisure and business travellers are able to save on star-rated hotels at discounted rates.

The best credit card for you depends on your financial needs and type of expenses you make. Always make sure you read the terms and conditions to get the most out of the benefits a credit card has to offer.