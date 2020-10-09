For the last 30 years, the iGaming industry has experienced rapid and unstoppable growth. The internet advancement with the arrival of the 5G network, the rapid evolution of mobile devices which have made games accessible anytime anywhere, the new development in payment technologies like cryptocurrencies and blockchain which have made gambling online much easier and safer thanks to more hard law regarding personal data, have been main steps forward. Additionally, virtual reality gaming has made online slots even more engaging and enjoyable. These are all the key factors that have affected the online gaming industry and led to the development of online casinos. According to iGaming experts, the growth rate will likely continue in the future. Factors behind the development are described in the following paragraphs.

Significant Factors that fuels online casino Industry

1.Faster Internet and Global Connectedness

Internet speed has become faster and more effective today. With the introduction of the 5G network, the growth of the online casino industry tends to go upwards. The network connects everyone and everything together virtually, including objects, devices and people. Thanks to 5G, gaming devices are able to send large data packets securely which contributes to a super-quality game environment. One such online casino which delivers a high-quality game environment is Platin Casino Ireland.

2.Role of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain

Secured by cryptography, cryptocurrency is a digital currency that uses a peer-to-peer network to guarantee users’ privacy. Most of the cryptocurrencies are based on blockchain technology to make transactions safer, faster and lower-cost without any third-party interference. Keeping these advantages in mind, most of the online casinos offer the option of digital currency payment, which has become one of the most popular payment options among online casino players and has significantly influenced the growth rate of online casinos.

3.Role of Smarter Devices



Nowadays, smart devices have replaced traditional desktops. Smartphones and tablets have become even smarter than before. When played on a smart device, games become more functional and appealing with special features and pro sound effects. Portable and flexible devices have made this possible for the online gaming industry to enjoy considerable growth. Portability means playing your favourite slots whenever and wherever you want. The ability to access high-graphics games anytime, anywhere has encouraged the modern generation to join online casinos significantly.

4.Virtual Reality Online Slots

Virtual Reality denotes a computer-generated simulation where the user can interrelate within an artificial 3D environment using certain electronic devices. By using a virtual reality headset and compatible VR gaming platform, players can experience a realistic, interactive online casino experience and involve other gamers in real-time. VR online slots stimulate players with spectacular special effects and visual-physical interaction with objects. The first VR slot appeared in 2017. Since then, many others have arrived to fuel the online casino industry.

The growth of online casinos is unbeatable and will continue into the future because the most significant factors are not expected to decline. Global internet connections are doubtlessly going to improve and people will keep using smart devices and gaming consoles, which will surely enhance the development of online gambling and gaming. Moreover, with VR game technologies, higher-quality graphics, and more computing power in future gaming devices, the probability of the online casino industry having a top market value is very high.

Author: Rohan Mathawan