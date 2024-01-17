Along with a few previously known titles, the upcoming batch of additional Game Pass titles has been revealed. This month, players can anticipate action, remakes, and fantasy games. The first-person psychological thriller Those Who Remain is already available. In it, you’ll explore the village of Dormont and the horrors that lie around every corner.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank and F1 23 can be added to your collection on January 18. Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is a story about the eponymous guy who, not satisfied with simple tax fraud, teams up with the Pickled Gang to plot and carry off the century’s biggest robbery. With this reproduction of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship, F1 23 offers you the opportunity to win championship gold while bringing the pace and accuracy of absurdly fast racing straight to your house.

The Pokemon-like Palworld is out on January 19 and drops you into a world full of creatures with guns. You’ll need a factory full of press-ganged creatures to keep your armies well-stocked, so there are over 100 “Pals” to find and enslave in this day-one release. The twin-stick shooter Go Mecha Ball makes its premiere on January 25. Brotato, a top-down arena shooter, concludes the month on January 30.

February 2 of next month will witness the release of Persona 3 Reload, a recreation of the beloved Atlus title. A few days later, on February 6, Anuchard will take you to a fantastical realm where you will set out on a mission to become The Bellwielder of the enchanted Audros Bell. In case you missed the news, you can now play some fantastic titles like Resident Evil 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and more from the initial wave of Game Pass releases.

Then there’s Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC), F1 23 (Console and PC), Go Mecha Ball (Cloud, Console, and PC, day one), Brotato (Cloud, Console, and PC), and Anuchard (Cloud, Console, and PC) for the remainder of this month and the beginning of February.

When each game is added to the service, this is the complete lineup for Game Pass.

Today, 16th January:

Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC)

18th January:

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Cloud, Console, and PC)

F1 23 (Console and PC)

19th January:

Palworld (Cloud, Console, PC)

25th January:

Go Mecha Ball (Cloud, Console, and PC)

30th January:

Brotato (Cloud, Console, and PC)

2nd February:

Persona 3 Reload (Cloud, Console, and PC)

6th February:

Anuchard (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As usual, some titles will be departing Game Pass in order to make room for these new ones. This time, there’s just one game, but it’s a nice one that I’m now playing, which is irksome. On January 31, Hitman: World of Assassination (PC, Console, and Cloud) will no longer be available for play. You’ll need to buy it if you want to continue playing when this title becomes unavailable on Game Pass. Positively, Game Pass customers receive a 20 percent savings.