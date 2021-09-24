The voice cast and release date of the Super Mario Bros. animated movie has been unveiled

Illumination Studios and Universal Pictures have partnered with Nintendo and confirmed that Mario, Luigi, and the rest of the crew will hit the theaters on December 22, 2022. The announcement came as a big surprise at the Nintendo Direct event. Illumination and Nintendo have assembled a strong cast for their upcoming animated film Super Mario Bros., which hits theaters on December 21, 2022.

The cast for the upcoming Super Mario animated film includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Jack Black as Bowser. Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, and a surprise cameo by original Super Mario character Charles Martinet round out the cast.

Nintendo is also bringing back longtime voice actor Charles Martinet and the rest of his cohorts in a series of games that fill out various cameos throughout the film. As Mario's protagonist, Martinet has voiced the video game character more than 100 times since the early 1990s, often making surprising cameos. Fans may be disappointed that Martinet, a longtime spokesman for Mario, won't be starring, but he will be the voice in a surprise movie in the film.

The Super Mario Bros. Animated Film movie is heading to theaters in North America on 12/21/22! Check out the voice cast for the upcoming movie below 👇 pic.twitter.com/Xj31P6hk6y — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

The western social media went wild when Nintendo revealed that 42-year-old ‘Jurrasic World’ fame Chris Pratt will take on the role of the world-renowned plumber in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie. The ‘Tomorrow War’ star was announced on Thursday as Mario’s voice at the casting for the film, which was announced at Nintendo’s direct streaming event.

During a live stream of Nintendo Direct, Illumination founder Chris Meledandri announced the cast and release date and said: “I am honored to have this unique opportunity to work together with Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto and the imaginative team at Nintendo Direct to bring these characters to life. Mario and Luigi are two of the most popular heroes in popular culture and we are honored by this opportunity to bring them to life in an animated film that Illumination continues to make today,” said MeledAndri, announcing the project with Nintendo. Nintendo is working with Chris and the team not only on a character license for the film but also on a new piece of entertainment that will bring these beloved heroes to life on the big screen and allow everyone to enjoy something they might not have known about the games before Shigeru.

While many have made tongue-in-cheek jokes about the lack of Italian-American representation among the actors voicing the characters in the forthcoming Super Mario Bros. animated film, this leads to a fantasy world in which Mario the plumber plays no part. Animated films are often used to cast talented dubbing actors but they are also often created with celebrities and A-listers to attract a bigger audience and star power, leading to the unexpected casting of a new voice for Super Mario as Chris Pratt will voice the title character. Nintendo and Super Mario have always kept the details of their collaboration a secret, but now they have updated fans with the official cast. Chris Pratt took to Instagram with a video and confirmed the news, saying that it was his childhood dream and he used to play a lot of arcades near his home when he was a child.