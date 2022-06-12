This 20-Year-Old Girl gets a 3D Printed Ear made out her own tissue

3D printing technology has advanced many times in recent years as academics and businesses continue to experiment with it at an unprecedented rate.

We’ve already seen 3D printing technology used to manufacture full-fledged bridges, buildings, and even a functioning human heart! For the first time in medical history, a 20-year-old woman has received a functioning 3D-printed ear made of her own live cells.

According to a recent New York Times story, 20-year-old Alexa from Mexico was the first person to get a successful ear transplant using 3D printed technology. A regenerative medicine startup called 3DBio Therapeutics organized the first-of-its-kind clinical trial to treat a girl, who was born with a small, misshaped right ear.

According to the study, 3DBio Therapeutics employed a “groundbreaking” experimental device named AuriNovo to manufacture the patient’s 3D bio-printed live tissue ear implant. AuriNovo is said to be a combined product that may repair the outer ear of individuals with microtia, a rare congenital disorder in which infants are born with malformed or missing ears.

The 3D bio-printed ear was created with the assistance of Dr. Arturo Bonilla, an ear reconstructive surgeon and the founder of the Microtia-Congenital Ear Deformity Institute in San Antonio, Texas. Dr. Bonilla hailed the device as a game-changer for microtia sufferers all across the world.

“As a treated specialist for many youngsters with microtia from all over the nation and the world, I am motivated by what this innovation might mean for microtia kids and their families.” Dr. Bonilla said in a delivery, “This study will permit us to investigate the security and restorative parts of this remarkable methodology for ear modifying using the patient’s own ligament cells.”

Moreover, Dr. Daniel Cohen, CEO of 3DBio Therapeutics, called the fruitful ear to embed using 3D printed innovation a “truly notable occasion.”

Besides, Dr. Cohen expressed that he expects that the methodology’s effective clinical preliminary would spread to different areas of medication. 3DBio Therapeutics and the specialists included will play out one more review utilizing the strategy prior to looking for FDA freedom.

It is worth focusing on, in any case, that AuriNovo has recently been assigned as a vagrant medication and an uncommon pediatric condition. This infers that AuriNovo will be given a vital survey when it is prepared for endorsement.

