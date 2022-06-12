AMD reveals Zen 4-based laptop CPU and confirms Timeline for Zen 5, RDNA 3 and RDNA 4

AMD outlined its aspirations to grow its product range in the market at its Financial Analyst Daye earlier this week. During the conference, the chipmaker revealed the roadmap for some of its most anticipated products, including the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series and the future Zen 5 and RDNA 4 manufacturing nodes, which will be available in 2024.

AMD said during the presentation that its future Ryzen 7000 CPUs based on the newest Zen 4 architecture will be available later this year. The Zen 4 CPU core is anticipated to enable high-performance 5nm x86 CPUs with a 25% increase in per-watt performance and 8-10% quicker Instructions Per Clock (IPC).

Later this year, AMD will introduce the first desktop and server components based on the 5nm technology. Despite the fact that laptop CPUs will continue to be made on TSMC’s 4nm node.

The Zen 5 CPU core, which the firm claims is “designed from the bottom up to offer performance and efficiency leadership across a broad variety of workloads and features and includes enhancements for AI and machine learning,” will be released in 2024. Although AMD has not revealed any specifics regarding the aforementioned CPU core, it has indicated that it would be built on both 4nm and 3nm nodes.

In terms of graphics, AMD stated that their future RDNA 3 gaming architecture will be chipset-based and fabricated on the 5nm architecture. It will also feature the next-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology, as well as other upgrades, to give a 50% per-watt performance gain over its previous RDNA 2 design.

Following RDNA 3, an RDNA 3+ architecture will be developed for some of its next products. However, the next-generation design, RDNA 4, is scheduled to be available by 2024. Stay tuned for future updates if you are an AMD fan and want to learn more about the company’s next products and sophisticated manufacturing breakthroughs.

