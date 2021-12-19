This is how much you would have if you invested $1000 in these Growth Assets 5 years ago

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin (BTC) in terms of market capitalization. The cryptocurrency was released on July 30, 2015, with Vitalik Buterin and Gavin Wood as its original authors.

Assuming an investor purchased $1,000 worth of ETH on Dec.23, 2016, they would have picked up 122.55 units priced at $8.16 approximately.

Fast-forward just three years to Jan. 13, 2018, when ETH hit its all-time high of 1,432.88 and that $1000 investment would have turned into $1.67 million.

Five years later to press-time and the $1,000 would be worth $486.812.72. The returns may not be as impressive, as those in 2018, but it is still a whopping 48,580% gain.

Even for the earliest of ETH investors, the cryptocurrency has unleashed a bonanza returning 21,971.12%. The earliest known price for ETH is $2.77, recorded on Aug. 7, 2015.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies have proved to be some of the most volatile assets over the years, keeping many veteran investors skeptical. Yet, believers who have been holding (“or holding,” as the cryptocurrency community refers to it) the decentralized virtual currency since early or even mid-stages have seen handsome gains.

The subsequent market correction was just as enthusiastically dubbed the burst of the bubble. Does that mean that the people who invested ahead of the bull run, but didn’t divest at the time suffered major losses?

Five years from Monday, Bitcoin closed at $973.37 in Dec 2016, meaning a $1,000 investment at the time would have gotten an investor 1.03 BTC.

After one years later, on December 15, the leading cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $20,089. This means the $1,000 invested in 2016 would be worth about $48.800, giving a whopping 4780% returns for those who divested at the time.

Tesla

Five years ago, on Dec 23, 2016, Tesla was trading at around $42 per share. A $1,000 investment then would have grown 2,085% and be worth around $21,860 as of Friday morning.

The shares of Tesla are up more than 50% since the beginning of October, and the company’s market cap has grown to more than $1.2 trillion. It only passed Toyota, now the second-largest automaker in terms of market cap, last year, but is now nearly $900 billion more valuable.

Facebook(Meta)

Even given the stock market’s recent volatility, a $1,000 investment in Facebook 5 years ago, it’s probably not a very good bet prove. But a safe investment.

If you have invested $1000, five years ago in Facebook(Meta) will be about $2846. When the price was $118 per share compared to today $333.79 per share. It gives you approx 185 percent return.

Amazon

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Amazon, if you bought shares a decade ago, you’re likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in Dec 2016 would be worth $4745, or a gain of 347%, as of Dec. 17, 2021, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Netflix

The hits keep on coming for Netflix. The streaming video giant posted a better-than-expected earnings report Tuesday, beating Wall Street’s expectations for both subscriber and revenue growth.

Netflix, whose recently released show “Squid Game” turned into a worldwide phenomenon and reportedly created $900 million worth of value for the company, saw it is stock trading around $587 on Friday afternoon.

If you had invested $1,000 in Netflix on Oct. 19, 2016, at a share price of $125.59, the market value of your shares would be $4672 today, reflecting a return of more than 350%. In contrast, a $1,000 investment in the S&P 500 index would have seen a 356.8% return over the same period and would be worth about $4,568.

Adobe

Investors who have owned stocks since 2016 generally have experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return in the past five years is 114.9%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.

At the ending of 2016, Adobe shares were trading at around $105. After this, Adobe just grow more and soared up. Adobe consistently put up impressive growth numbers which is the reason today Adobe giving more than 400 per cent return. Your invested $1000 is worth today of approx $5300 after 5 years.

The stock broke $100 for the first time in mid-2016 and $200 in early 2018. Adobe peaked at $386.74 in early 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic scare.

Nvidia

If you invested in Nvidia (NVDA) 5 years ago, you would end up with a healthy profit. A $1,000 investment in 2016 would be worth almost $10,000 as of Dec 17, 2021, for a total return of nearly 912%. By comparison, a $1,000 investment in the S&P 500 would have earned a total return of around 250% over the same period.

Since launching in 1993, the tech company which specializes in manufacturing high-end graphics processors has become a huge player within the gaming and artificial intelligence (AI) industries. Nvidia is in the middle of getting back to normal after channel-inventory issues emerged last year, and now, ahead of the back-to-school season, the company’s chief financial officer, Colette Kress, told analysts on its earnings to call Thursday to expect Nvidia’s key gaming business “to grow to reach that full normalization” by the end of the current quarter.

Microsoft

In 2019, Microsoft became the third U.S. public company to be valued at over $1 trillion. Microsoft is most well known for its Windows operating systems, Microsoft Office, and Internet Explorer browsers. The Windows operating system has been dominating the computer landscape for decades.

If you invested $1000 in 2016 before 5 years, then today it will be worth of around $5128. The company quadrupled the money by giving over 400 per cent returns. At that time the price was $63.24 per share which gave you around 15 shares.

Google

On Sept. 27, Google turned 21. The tech giant has a lot to celebrate after more than two decades in business: It’s one of the world’s most visited websites and its name is so popular it’s been deemed a verb in the English dictionary (No, seriously — Google it!).

Google’s success since going public has turned out to be a positive for shareholders. An investment of $1000 in 2016 is today about $3500. At that time the price was $807.80 and gave you approx 1 share. After five years google gave almost 250 per cent returns.

Advanced Micro Devices

AMD eventually made it back up to new all-time highs in January 2021 when it jumped to $99.23 on optimism surrounding fourth-quarter earnings. Investors sold the strength, and the stock quickly dropped back down into its previous trading range. In recent days, the stock was trading around $77.

Still, AMD investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a decent return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in AMD stock bought on May 10, 2020, would be worth about $1,437 today.

If you have invested $1000 5 years ago then it would be worth more than $11,500. At that time the share price was $11.58. It was giving a whopping of 1,090 per cent return to its investor.