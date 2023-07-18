US Dollar Dominance Won’t Last Forever says Paul Krugman

Renowned economist and Nobel laureate Paul Krugman has recently shared his perspective on the future of global currency dominance, asserting that US dollar dominance won’t last forever. However, he expressed skepticism regarding the potential of the Chinese yuan (CNY) to replace the USD as the world’s primary reserve currency. In an interview, Krugman discussed the underlying factors contributing to the ongoing shift in the international monetary landscape.

Paul Krugman examined the prevailing supremacy of the US dollar and the feasibility of the Chinese yuan replacing it in a recent opinion piece published in The New York Times. Krugman, the recipient of the 2008 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel for his groundbreaking research on trade patterns and economic activity localization, delved into these topics.

Recognizing the global trend of de-dollarization and the potential waning influence of the US dollar in international trade, Krugman acknowledged the shifting landscape. He highlighted a Federal Reserve report that examined multiple indicators of dollar dominance, emphasizing that, despite the ongoing changes, the USD’s position has remained relatively stable for the past twenty years. Krugman noted that a significant reduction in the dollar’s status appears improbable in the foreseeable future.

Diversification of Central Bank Reserves and Concerns of Currency Weaponization

About the decrease in the US dollar’s proportion in central bank reserves, which declined from 71% in 2000 to 58% in 2022, Krugman explained, stating that this decline primarily resulted from diversification into smaller currencies like the Canadian and Australian dollars rather than a significant shift towards formidable competitors to the dollar.

Krugman also highlighted the perception held by many individuals that the US is employing its currency as a weapon through financial sanctions. In support of his argument, he referenced the Federal Reserve paper, which further supported this viewpoint.

“Just about all prominent reserve currencies are issued by close U.S. allies, who have also participated in sanctions against Russia. As a result, geopolitical adversaries do not have many attractive alternatives to the U.S. dollar.”

Analyzing the potential scenario of the Chinese yuan surpassing the US dollar as the leading global currency, Krugman raised doubts despite acknowledging China’s significant economic prowess. He pondered over whether Mandarin would become the dominant language for international trade and if the yuan would emerge as a major international currency. The esteemed economist, who received the Nobel Prize, expressed skepticism regarding the near-term likelihood of either outcome gaining dominance in international commerce. Krugman cited factors such as the limited adoption of Mandarin as a second language and China’s capital controls as contributing elements to his skepticism.

Warnings of Dollar Decline and the Proposed BRICS Currency

Krugman stated: “The greenback’s dominance won’t last forever, because nothing does. But the hype about de-dollarization is much ado about almost nothing. For now, the dollar dominates because there just aren’t any good alternatives.”

Several notable figures, including Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, Paul Gruenwald, an economist at S&P Global, and experienced trader Jim Rogers, have all cautioned about the statement that US Dollar Dominance Won’t Last Forever.

Among the currencies anticipated to replace the US dollar, there is speculation surrounding a proposed BRICS currency that could potentially be backed by gold. Contrarily, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen does not perceive the proposed BRICS currency as a threat to the USD.

Nobel laureate Paul Krugman acknowledges the evolving landscape of global currency dominance and the potential decline of the US dollar. While he expresses doubts about the Chinese yuan’s ability to replace the USD, Krugman emphasizes the possibility of a multipolar currency system and the transformative influence of digital currencies. The shift away from the USD is evident with the declining share of central bank reserves held in dollars. However, factors like language barriers and capital controls hinder the immediate rise of alternative currencies. As the world continues to explore new monetary avenues, the future of global currency dominance remains uncertain, prompting ongoing discussions and analysis.

