Three Tech Advances Used for a Safe Online Gambling Experience

Technological advancements grow the online casino industry, creating loopholes that hackers can exploit to steal personal and financial data. So, it is only fair that this same technology is utilized to provide gamblers with safe online gambling sites to play their favorite games and wager on their favorite sports without fear of losing their money. Below, we look at three tech trends that online casinos use to do just that: make gambling safe.

1. Digital Encryption and Two-Factor Authentication

Any online casino worth its salt runs all its transactions and activities through a protected connection. Experts recommend a 256-bit SSL encryption. Essentially, this type of digital encryption uses cryptography to create a secure link between a user, the browser, and a server. When in place, information from one point of this chain to the next is transferred in encrypted form rather than as plain text. This prevents unauthorized users from accessing or using it.

The other, most recent form of digital encryption is TSL. Reliable casinos usually have an SSL or TSL certificate to prove that they encrypt their data. Usually, you can tell that an online casino site uses TSL digital encryption by the padlock that appears in the URL toolbar.

In addition to digital encryption, casinos have also been turning to two-factor authentication to beef up security on their sites. Think of this as putting double locks on a day. Essentially, account holders must go through two verification processes to access their accounts.

For example, you may enter your password and then be required to answer a security question, confirm your login from another of your devices, or provide your fingerprint. This second layer of security makes it more challenging for an unauthorized user to access your account and private information.

2. AI Technology

Digital encryption is strong but far from perfect – enter AI technology. AI-based systems have helped online casinos flag and prevent theft and fraud. In a login page, for example, AI technology quietly scans the patterns a user creates when they attempt to log in. It can then pick up and report suspicious activity, such as too many wrong password entries, which may imply guessing. The AI-based system can block the login attempt and notify the account owner that they may be a target. Ultimately, the system will require the owner to confirm their identity, kicking in the two-factor authentication system.

Online casinos also utilize machine learning to create a sort of “memory” that enables the site to identify red flags that point to identity theft. Through this, the system can predict and stop theft attempts before they happen, further improving online security. This AI mechanism also goes a long way in flagging problem gambling patterns, which can harm users.

3. Blockchain Technology

More and more casinos are adopting blockchain technology in the form of cryptocurrency as an added layer of security on their sites. Unlike national currencies, these digital forms of payment are based on a decentralized ledger. The ledger, distributed over an immense database with millions of copies, records each transaction. Consequently, transactions can be verified by anyone with access to the network. Additionally, users cannot fake the history of a cryptocurrency. Attempts to forge or falsify even one block affects all the network’s blocks, creating security and transparency.

Blockchain technology’s high level of encryption and anonymity is nearly unmatched. Transactions occur without the involvement of a third party, going from one crypto wallet to the next. This reduces the risk of fraud while eliminating transfer fees.

Conclusion

Online casinos are built on data. Every part of these platforms is a database, from the signup page and payment methods to the gaming software. To a cybercriminal, this aspect of online gambling represents the potential for a payday, which is why these three tech trends are crucial. They keep out unscrupulous hackers and make sure you and your data are protected so you can enjoy your gambling experience.