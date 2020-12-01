TiE announces the World’s largest Entrepreneurship Summit

TiE, Hyderabad will be hosting TiE’s largest ever and first Virtual Global Summit between December 8-10, 2020. A total of 20,000 entrepreneurs, 200+ investors, 10+ world Leaders, 50+ star speakers, successful celebrities, sports persons and spiritual and wellness gurus will be attending the summit. A total of 25 TiE chapters from Americas, Europe, Africa, India, APAC will be represented at the summit.

TiE, the world’s largest network of successful entrepreneurs and professionals will be hosting the ‘TiE Global Summit 2020’ through an online platform due to COVID-19 pandemic as there are travel, social distancing restrictions world over.

The summit will focus on issues faced and challenged by entrepreneurs, provide a platform for funding, insights into strategies to grow and scale business with focus on new start-up ideas, investments in start-ups, pitching tactics to help start-ups attract b2b and b2c businesses and scaling strategies to grow their business by 10x. Keynote sessions

Global and Indian leaders including N.R. Narayana Murthy, John Chambers, Gautam Adani, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Mohan Das Pai, Jessy Draper, Rohini Nilekani, Swami Piramal, Vineet Nayar, Tim Draper, Vijay Sekhar Sharma, Ritesh Agarwal, Indra Nooyi, Amitabh Kant, Vinita Bali among others are attending the event. Distinguished Indian and World political leaders such as Chandra Babu Naidu, Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, Pravind Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President, Costa Rica, Nobel laureates including Abhijit Banerjee, Mohammad Yunus, and spiritual leaders Sri Sri Ravishankar, Daji Kamlesh Patel, Sridharan, Satguru Jaggi Vasudev will be addressing the summit.

The summit will provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to network, share ideas and interact with investors, business leaders, policy makers across the globe, besides allow investors access to the world’s brightest minds to fulfil their investment objectives and are likely to invest a few hundred crores after reviewing 200 start-up pitches. A total of 250+ highly successful global entrepreneurs will be showcasing the exhibit their products and services. Keynote sessions, technology lounge, investor lounge, match making, one-on-one meetings are planned to add value to the 20,000 start-ups and entrepreneurs attending the summit.

Speaking on the announcement, Mahavir Sharma – Chairman TiE Global, said, “The TiE Global Summit 2020 is very special initiative, perhaps the largest and most diverse gathering of entrepreneurs and investors on a virtual platform (due to covid-19). It aims at bringing together students, start-ups, entrepreneurs, global leaders including heads of countries, successful business leaders, investors with a strong intent to invest in start-ups and noble laureates aimed at exchanging ideas. It will foster collaboration and networking, between entrepreneurs attending the summit from across 25 plus countries. This will enhance opportunities for startups across India to get investments worth billions of dollars”

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, President, TiE, Hyderabad said, “The Covid-19 situation has offered us an opportunity to engage 20,000 start-ups and entrepreneurs on a virtual platform due to social distancing norms and scare of contracting the dreaded virus. The TiE Global Summit 2020 aims at fostering ideas, provide a platform for investors to identify and funding curated start-ups and entrepreneurs, provide marketing inputs on pitching to grow their business in the b2b and b2c space, and gain deep insights into scale business by 10x. We plan to make the summit very enriching from networking, learning, and funding perspective. We expect at least 200 entrepreneurs to be funded by investors during the three day summit.

About TiE Global

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. TiE Global, is a not for profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship around the World and currently has 15,000 members in 61 chapters across 14 countries. TiE’s mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, it’s focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.​