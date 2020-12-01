Michelin Tires: Are They the Right Choice for Your Vehicle?

Without a doubt, a vehicle’s tires are one of its most important components. Tires are the only parts of a vehicle that contact the road, which means every driver should insist on having the best tires available. So, why should vehicle owners insist on tires from Michelin?

Consider Safety

Accidents are a fact of life, and most drivers will be involved in an accident sooner or later. However, safety experts strongly suggest having quality tires decreases the odds of being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Why? Quality Michelin tires improve a vehicle’s handling regardless of the road conditions. The company produces a variety of tires designed to excel in specific conditions and also makes all-season tires that function well under all road conditions.

Michelin’s four most popular tires, the Michelin Defender T+H, LTXM/S2, Pilot Super Sport, and X-Ice X13, are proven to provide typical drivers around the country with safe, long-lasting tires. Of course, the company produces a wide range of tires to meet any vehicle owner’s specific driving needs. Top tire companies remind vehicle owners to ask questions if they’re unsure which tire line would produce the most benefits for their driving and safety needs.

Explore Michelin’s Ratings

NHTSA, or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, requires all tire manufacturers to follow a uniform tire grading system that allows vehicle owners to fairly compare different brands before making a purchase. The one exception is winter tires. Here’s what those ratings tell tire shoppers.

Treadwear Ratings. Since quality tires are not cheap, most consumers want to purchase tires that will last. That’s why it’s always important to look at a tire’s treadwear ratings when shopping for tires. The higher the rating, the longer the tire is expected to last. For example, a tire with a 100 rating will wear rather quickly. A tire with a 500 rating is expected to last five times longer than a tire rated 100. Most manufacturers will also list actual mileage ratings in their promotional materials to make the selection process easier for average drivers.

Temperatures. A vehicle used lightly for daily commuting in city traffic is unlikely to generate much heat during normal operations. However, a heavy-duty pickup truck that’s always heavily loaded and frequently travels at high speeds will need tires rated to withstand more heat. Tires are rated A, B, or C when discussing heat resistance. Look for an A rating for the greatest level of heat resistance. A tire with a C rating would not stand up to high heat.

Traction. All drivers expect their vehicles to have decent traction under average driving conditions, but adverse conditions like rain, snow, and ice require more traction for safe traveling. Again, traction rating ranges from AA, A, and B, to C, with AA being the highest and C the lowest.

All of the top Michelin tires include high treadwear, temperature, and traction ratings when compared to similar tires produced by other manufacturers. The Michelin Defender T+H, for example, enjoys a treadwear score of 820, a temperature resistance rating of A, and a traction score of A. Those are outstanding scores for an all-season passenger tire.

Price is Always Important

Consumers always want the best price possible when purchasing any product, and tires are no exception. However, the initial cost of tires should only be a part of the buying equation. Shoppers must also consider other factors when deciding which tires to purchase. Tires that last longer, provide better handling, and enhance a vehicle’s safety should be considered even if they cost a little more initially. Michelin tires cost somewhat more to purchase, but their many benefits make them an excellent value for the vast majority of buyers. For more information, contact a Michelin distributor today.