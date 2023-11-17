Social Media video sharing application TikTok has declared that it will begin a crackdown on content that glorifies Osama bin Laden’s infamous “Letter to America.” This letter, composed in 2002, serves as bin Laden’s attempt to justify the catastrophic 9/11 attacks and has recently resurfaced across various online platforms.

Context: Bin Laden’s Rationalization of Terrorism

Osama bin Laden’s letter, written and delivered almost a year after the harrowing terrorist assaults on September 11, 2001, was aimed to provide a rationale for the deliberate targeting and killing of American civilians. Despite bin Laden’s elimination by U.S. forces in 2011, the document continues to circulate online, attracting attention and support from certain factions.

Proactive Measures by TikTok

TikTok Policy, in a statement on X(formerly Twitter), asserted that the content endorsing bin Laden’s letter unequivocally violates their rules against supporting terrorism. The platform has promptly and proactively taken steps to eliminate such content while concurrently conducting an investigation into how it infiltrated the platform.

The scale of the Issue

Despite TikTok’s claim that the number of videos supporting bin Laden’s message is relatively limited, reports suggest that some of these videos have amassed hundreds of thousands of views and likes.

TikTok has claimed that this Issue extends beyond its platform, with similar incidents observed on multiple platforms and in the media.

Media Criticism: The Guardian’s Involvement

Criticism has even been directed at The Guardian. The Guardian released a statement acknowledging the removal of a “previously displayed document” containing the translated version of bin Laden’s letter. The Guardian had initially shared the letter on the same day it was released by bin Laden in 2002 but decided to take it down recently due to its widespread sharing on social media without full context.

The Guardian clarified that the decision to remove the document aimed to redirect readers to the news article that originally provided context for the letter. The letter itself, a critique of American foreign policy, contains explicit antisemitic and violent language, particularly condemning American support for Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

TikTok’s User Base: Perspectives of Young Americans

TikTok, which has grown immensely popular among young Americans, has evolved into a battleground for the dissemination of controversial content. Many users on the platform were born after the 9/11 attacks, shaping their perceptions of global conflicts, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, through the content they encounter.

Shifting Sympathies: Quinnipiac University Poll

Coinciding with these developments, a recent nationwide poll by Quinnipiac University found a significant shift in sympathies among voters aged 18-34. In a surprising reversal from the previous month’s results, approximately 52 percent of young voters expressed greater sympathy for the Palestinians. This marked a stark departure from the October poll, where more respondents leaned towards supporting Israelis.

TikTok’s resolute measures against content endorsing bin Laden’s controversial letter underscore the platform’s commitment to combat the propagation of extremist ideologies. As the digital landscape undergoes continuous transformation, social media platforms find themselves at the forefront of addressing sensitive issues and mitigating the impact of divisive content within their diverse user bases.