Finally, the e-commerce giant Amazon has announced giving official farewell to their long-lived but understated cloud platform, Amazon Drive. Like the famous Google Drive, Amazon Drive was among the newest initiatives by e-commerce giant Amazon, where the giant introduced the platform to give huge competition against Google’s drive platform.

However, things could be better for Amazon, and finally, the official had to take the call by announcing the discontinuation of the services of Amazon Drive. If you own an Amazon Dirve and you are worried about your files, don’t worry. Everything is fine, even after the discontinuation. Here is everything we have got you covered with.

Amazon Drive Sets Farewell Officially in 2023

Amazon is not among the famous e-commerce platforms. Still, above being an e-commerce platform, Amazon is a globally renowned technology giant that has experimented with its products and services for decades.

Amazon has seen huge success in programs like AWS regarding its products and services. However, the tech giant has lost traction and even billions of investments; the most prominent example is its Amazon FirePhone, which was a huge failure for the tech giant.

The loss in business continued with the loss-making business on Amazon Drive service.

Talking more about the discussion report, we have a cited report from AppleInsider, which shared that the e-commerce giant will stop using the Amazon Drive services right after the 31st of December 2023, so you won’t get access to the Amazon Drive services after the New Year.

Who is Affected by the Discontinuation of Amazon Drive?

If you are wondering about the discontinuation of Amazon Drive and you are worried about the safety of your files, then you don’t have to worry about it; Amazon has shared and promised that the files that have been stored on Amazon Drive to date will not be removed and will be securely stored within the cloud space offered by the company =.

The users can access Amazon Drive with the help of the Amazon Photos app, which will give you all the stored images from the past. This also means that Amazon will transfer all the files within the Amazon Drive to Amazon Photos, providing access to the users who want their photo collection.

Taking a step for discontinuation, the Amazon Drive app has already been removed by the e-commerce giant. You won’t see it on other Google Play stores and iOS Apple Store.

Should You Continue using Amazon Drive?

Amazon Drive does not offer any such extension in cloud platform services. However, right now, you can go with the photos app by Amazon for storing pictures.

However, if you have any other files, then you can look into saving the file on your system before the 31st or migrate your data to another cloud platform like Google Drive.

Does Amazon Drive Still Exist?

It’s been said that Amazon Drive will function normally till the 31st of December 2023, and with the 2024 new year, the whole services and support for Amazon Drive will be stopped. However, users who already have Amazon Drive will retain their products.

Is Amazon Drive free for Prime members?

Amazon Drive is free, and the user doesn’t require any Amazon Prime membership to use the Drive services. Every user will get the official 5GB free storage right after the signup.

However, with the discontinuation, right after the 31st of December, you won’t be able to use the Drive ideally.

Conclusion

It’s better to migrate out of the Amazon Drive, as there is no report sharing that Amazon will offer lifelong support for the stores already filed on their Drive server. And with no such additional services provided after 2023 ends, it’s better to go with new Cloud services like Google Drive, OneDrive, and more.