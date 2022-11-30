TikTok: How to Turn On Q&A on Your Profile

TikTok’s most recent back and forth discussion highlight offers a simple way for watchers and TikTok content makers to remain very much associated. At the point when watchers watched an imaginative TikTok video, they can straightforwardly pose inquiries about the video content and dive deeper into the maker they like.

Thus, here, we will walk you through how to include question and answer TikTok and offer a plausible workaround on the off chance that your TikTok account isn’t qualified, in addition to other oftentimes posed inquiries for question and answer session highlights on TikTok.

Instructions to include question and answer TikTok

Step by step instructions to set up back and forth discussion include on TikTok.

Stage 1

Change to the maker account: Go to the TikTok profile page > tap the menu symbol on the upper right corner > select Oversee Record > click Change to Ace Record > select Maker > pick a class for your maker account > show your Orientation > tap Done.

Stage 2

Add question and answer session highlight on TikTok: Go to settings > select Maker instruments > tap back and forth discussion > tap Turn on question and answer session > then the question and answer symbol will be added underneath your TikTok bio. So watchers can tap the back and forth discussion segment, which seems to be an inquiry mark, to ask you inquiries or check the inquiries answered.

Instructions to Respond to Watchers’ Inquiries through a Video Answer

Instructions to answer a watcher’s inquiry with a video answer on TikTok.

Stage 1

At the point when you get an inquiry, it will show up in the back and forth discussion segment of your profile. Tap Reply to record a video, to the surprise of no one, to answer the inquiry. While the watcher’s inquiry will show up as a sticker over the recorded video.

Stage 2

Alter the response video: You can move or resize the watcher’s inquiry as you answer the inquiry. Or then again add texts, stickers, impacts, and sounds as you typically do and tap Straightaway.

Stage 3

Post the response video: The individual who posed the inquiry will be consequently labeled in the portrayal. Add your texts or hashtag, and so forth, and post the video.

Plus, the posted response recordings will be arranged and noticeable on your back and forth discussion page and different watchers can tap the question and answer session area underneath the TikTok bio to peruse all the question and answer recordings.

Elective: Make a TikTok question and answer Video for Watchers On the web

Indeed, however TikTok’s back and forth discussion include makes it more straightforward for the two watchers and makers to speak with one another and plunge further into video content, there is a trick.

For TikTokers without 10k supporters and 100k video sees over the most recent 30 days or at an age that is under 18, you will not have the option to change to the Maker record and utilize the back and forth discussion include.

Assuming you live in places other than the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain, or Italy, odds are good that you may likewise not have the option to utilize the Maker account.

In this way, for reasons unknown, on the off chance that you will not have the option to change to the TikTok’s Maker record and utilize the question and answer session component to respond to watchers’ or alternately devotees’ inquiries, an extraordinary workaround is to make a TikTok question and answer video utilizing FlexClip online video creator and post it to your TikTok account.