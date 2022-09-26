Tiktok Might be in Deep Waters as UK Might Fine It With $29Million For Failing to Protect Children’s Privacy

According to recent reports, Tiktok might land in trouble as the UK is planning to fine it $29 million because of the company’s failure to protect children’s privacy. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the fine

The recent reports suggest that Tiktok has violated UK’S data protection law by failing to protect children’s privacy which is why the UK might fine it $29 million. This was found out through an investigation. The investigation also found out that Tiktok might have processed the data of children under the age of 13 without their knowledge or that of their parents. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued TikTok and TikTok Information Technologies UK Ltd with a “notice of intent”, the regulator said in a statement.”Companies providing digital services have a legal duty to put those protections in place, but our provisional view is that TikTok fell short of meeting that requirement,” Information Commissioner John Edwards said.”While we respect the ICO’s role in safeguarding privacy in the UK, we disagree with the preliminary views expressed and intend to formally respond to the ICO in due course,” a TikTok spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

About Tiktok

Tiktok is an extremely popular app that helps people make short-form mobile videos. Through this app, people follow and make different trends, and post videos and if they get popular, they are also able to earn money. Therefore, it is an app that offers a platform for people to bring out their creativity and potential along with a chance to earn money side by side. Whether it’s singing, dancing, or lip-syncing, you can do it all on this app. It has some excellent editing and recording features that make the app a favorite among content creators. These features help make the content creator’s job easy.

Top celebrities have also joined Tiktoks and they keep in touch with the latest trends. People like Jason Derulo, Kylie Jenner, etc. have a lot of followers on the app. It is a much-loved app globally as it is also easy to get views on your videos. There has been some conjecture that Tiktok does not pay its content creators that much but the app seems to be working on it. Apart from this, if an individual gets famous on this app, they get a lot of brand deals as well through which they are able to mint money.