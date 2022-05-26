TikTok partners with Hootsuite, Sprinklr, Emplifi and more to make it easier for brands to reach users

According to TechCrunch, TikTok is expanding its Marketing Partner Program to include new content marketing partners. Marketers will be able to manage their TikTok accounts without leaving their third-party content marketing platforms as a result of the expansion. For the initial launch, the short-form video app will collaborate with Sprout Social, Hootsuite, Sprinklr, Emplifi, Dash Hudson, Khoros, Brandwatch, and Later.

Marketers should now be capable of managing and maximizing their content campaigns directly through these third-party platforms, according to TikTok. Brands using these partners’ platforms will be able to arrange and publish content on TikTok, as well as manage cross-platform content, thanks to this integration.

Brands will also be able to track and compare performance metrics for profiles and videos in real-time. According to TikTok, brands will be able to optimize their techniques to a greater understanding of their audiences and engagement.

Marketers can now monitor conversations in the comment threads of their videos. According to TikTok, the new integration will allow brands to better understand their audiences and remain engaged with TikTok users by having a constant response cadence.

In September 2020, the company has launched its Marketing Partner Program with the goal of making it easier for marketers to connect with TikTok users. Partners in the program come from many different fields, which include campaign management, creativity, measurement, effect, commerce, and sound. The company has developed a content marketing section with this new launch.

TikTok has already been searching for innovative ways to promote overall reach out to users on its platform. The organization last month launched a new Creative Agency Partnerships (CAP) University program to help creative agencies become “TikTok experts.” The five-week program teaches participants how to get started on TikTok and how to use the platform to improve their marketing game.

TikTok introduced new ways to entice advertisers to its platform earlier this month by allowing them to showcase their brands’ content alongside the best TikTok videos. TikTok launched TikTok Pulse, a new contextual advertising solution that ensures brands’ ads appear next to the top 4% of all videos on the platform.