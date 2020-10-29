TikTok partners with Shopify to step in e-commerce

In an attempt to step into the big world of e-commerce, TikTok partners with Shopify. The idea of the partnership will be to help merchants of Shopify boost their sales through TikTok. The huge audience that TikTok has serves as the perfect advertising place for businesses. TikTok will also start to incorporate in-app shopping features with time.

Details about the partnership

The partnership between the two companies led to the agreement of Shopify’s merchants using the TikTok app direct from their dashboard. Once they install the app, they can optimize and monitor their marketing in TikTok from one place. Merchants will also get full access to manage business ads and other necessary features of TikTok.

Shopify merchants will also be able to target their ads to the selected audience using TikTok’s statistics. To make the most out of it, they will have age, gender, and even user behaviour options. Though marketing will cost money, it will be effective, and the seller can decide the spending amount. Another excellent tool that merchants will have in hand is the “TikTok pixel”. A tool that will let sellers track the no of conversions they are getting from TikTok.

Comments on TikTok on the partnership

As TikTok partners with Shopify, it has brought a lot of features and offerings to the table. Talking about their partnership Blake Chandlee, Vice President, Global Business Solutions at TikTok, said, “We are delighted to partner with Shopify and provide a channel for their merchants to reach new audiences and drive sales on TikTok”.

He also added, “As social commerce proliferates, retailers recognize that TikTok’s creative and highly engaged community sets it apart from other platforms. We’re constantly exploring new and innovative ways to connect brands with our users, and Shopify is the perfect partner to help us grow and expand our commerce capabilities globally”.

TikTok also says that with time they are going to bring in new features and help Shopify merchants expand their business. It might even soon let users go through merchants items directly through their app.

This is the second time that TikTok is being seen as a viable marketing option for e-commerce. That was the reason for Walmart’s keen interest in the company. What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

