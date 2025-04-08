US President Donald Trump has issued what appears to be an olive branch to Beijing in the face of rising trade tensions between China and the US. After his initial anger at China’s retaliatory 34 percent tariff on US exports, Trump has made a potential retreat from US tariffs, subject to China allowing TikTok to sell its US operations to an American buyer.

The proposal comes at a critical moment in US-China relations, with both countries engaged in an escalating tariff war that threatens to disrupt global trade.

“My Administration has been working very hard on a Deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress,” Trump announced on Truth Social. He also signed an Executive Order extending the deadline to ban TikTok by 75 days, giving more time for negotiations.

Trump Links TikTok Future to China Tariffs Amid Rising Tensions

In his statement, Trump linked the app’s future directly to trade relations, saying his administration hoped to “continue working in Good Faith with China, who I understand are not very happy about our Reciprocal Tariffs.”

He emphasized that tariffs are “the most powerful Economic tool, and very important to our National Security.”

The Chinese social media platform, which has approximately 170 million American users, had temporarily gone offline when the Biden administration enforced a ban. Operations resumed after Trump temporarily withdrew this restriction.

ByteDance, the Chinese parent of TikTok, confirmed talks with the US government on reaching an agreement on TikTok’s US business. It clarified, however, that “an agreement has not been executed” and “there are key matters to be resolved.”

Significantly is ByteDance indicated that any agreement will have to meet the approval requirements under Chinese law, implying Beijing’s approval to move forward with the deal.

The Chinese government has yet to respond directly to Trump’s proposal, as the country is currently observing the Qingming Festival, a national holiday. However, when previously asked about Trump’s offer on March 27, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that business operations and acquisitions “should be independently decided by companies in accordance with market principles.”

Guo added that Chinese companies must comply with Chinese laws and regulations in their actions.

As tensions rise, China has taken significant countermeasures beyond reciprocal tariffs. Beijing announced immediate export control measures on several rare earth-related items, a sector where China holds a near-monopoly. These controls specifically cover seven types of medium and heavy rare earths and are expected to impact US defense industries significantly.

Rare earth elements, comprising 17 different metals, are crucial components in defense technologies, including missiles, lasers, tank-mounted systems, and military communication devices.

US Farmers Anxious as China Retaliates on Trade

China’s Ministry of Commerce stated these measures aim to safeguard national security and fulfill international non-proliferation obligations.

American farmers who rely heavily on exports to China are growing increasingly anxious about the tariff situation. China imports approximately $30 billion worth of agricultural produce annually from the United States, making this sector particularly vulnerable to trade disruptions.

Chinese experts have characterized the country’s response as unprecedented in both scale and scope. Tu Xinquan, dean of the China Institute for WTO Studies, described China’s actions as “rapid, intensive and multi-pronged countermeasures” that prove “China will not sit back amid unilateral bullying tariffs.”

“This isn’t just tit-for-tat,” Tu explained. “These countermeasures, including both tariff and non-tariff measures, aim to directly hit the weak spots of the US to make it feel the real pain.”

Another commentator, the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation’s Bai Ming, surmised China’s behavior has a twofold intention: “These countermeasures are not only to safeguard China’s own interests, but also to safeguard the stable operation of the global trading system.”

As the world’s two economic titans deadlock, the future of TikTok in the U.S. is unsettled, and it well may be held in reserve as leverage in the larger negotiations between the two nations for fair trade practices.